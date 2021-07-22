FP Studio

Fabulous display

Here is a phone with an amazing display. Mainly consumers opt for this phone for its amazing display & the speed at which the information is processed. We are talking about the Mi 11X 5G. The Cosmic Black shade makes it look elegant. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, SD 870 and an Amoled display. A phone with a powerful processor makes it one of the best. If you are someone who wants the latest smartphone with the speed of browsing to be fast, then this is the phone for you.

Great camera

OnePlus is already known to most of us for being one of its kind. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is undoubtedly the best phone that OnePlus has released in the market to date. The light grey body, namely the “Morning Mist” color is a shade one would prefer. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of Storage. The camera is one of the best that one can find in the flagship category. OncePlus, as many of us know, is well known for its processing speed & camera quality. If you are someone who wants a phone with the latest features as well as being able to take great photos, then this is the phone for you.

A phone with an awesome display, a fabulous camera, a revolutionary design, good battery life, good sound output and so much more, this phone is the “beast” of its kind. When you have made up your mind to go for a flagship phone, then why not the one that has it all? Samsung as a brand is known for its features which gives it an edge over its competitors. Here we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The best feature about this phone is its camera & the display. For the one who is into photography, watching videos, gaming, etc, this will be the best option to go for.

When a brand that is a part and parcel of our life, comes up with a powerful & convenient device, why won’t one go for it? We are talking about the Google Pixel 5 5G. A phone that can do wonders for you, along with the best features that can be incorporated into a device. A lightweight, perfectly sized phone, with a great camera, speakers and display. One can call this the best phone to buy out of the varied choices. This phone is a “comfortable” choice and one will feel happy after this purchase!