FP Studio

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker

These are the speakers you want to get the party started! Crafted for songs with beats and drops that will make a pool party better, these Sony Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Wireless Speakers exude a deep and punchy sound that will soothe your ears. Along with being waterproof and dustproof, this speaker lasts for around 16 hours on a single charge and has a range of around 10m on Bluetooth. Want to take an urgent call in the middle of it? The built-in mic is there for you. It also comes with a detachable strap that facilitates you to station it in unlikely spaces with ease.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker

The JBL pedigree of sound equipment is known for its great quality and consistent performance. The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof speaker continues to shine a bright light on the legacy. It comes along with an IPX7 rating, which means its durable and sturdy fabric material is totally waterproof, making it a great accompaniment to your pool parties! The external dual passive bass radiators make sure the speaker packs a punch in any setting. When used in optimum audio settings, the speaker continues to entertain for 10 hours straight! The JBL Signature Sound is all you need to make your party the best ever.

Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 Deep Bass Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker

This pair of compact portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the best out there in the market. The Infinity Fuze 100 comes with dual equalizer modes, one of which can be configured for normal music mode and the other is where you can get the deep bass output. The waterproof design and build of the speaker are also one of the major USPs as it has the IPX7 rating attached to it. You can also buy two of these and pair both for a greater musical experience, through the Dual Speaker Connect technology. Under optimum audio settings, you can extract around 9 hours of music on one single charge from this speaker.

Rey WT113 Splashproof + Waterproof High Bass Sound Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

As trendy the Rewy High Bass Bluetooth Speaker is, it is also a compact which makes it one of the best Bluetooth speakers to carry around and start a party anywhere. It is built to be splash-proof and waterproof which is a cherry on the cake, along with the superb bass you get from it; these features alone guarantee a great musical pool party! Once fully charged, you get 5-6 hours of unfiltered music from its 1200 mah built-in rechargeable battery. It also comes with an in-built TF Card Reader which allows you to play TF Card stored in MP3/WMA format music directly.

