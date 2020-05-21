FP Studio

Comes with a futuristic touch screen

You don’t have to be terribly tech-savvy to figure out how to make the most of this handy device. With 4GB of DDR4-2400 SDRAM, storage expandable to 256GB and a Chrome OS that boots in under 10 seconds, you can start working anywhere in minutes. Powered by Chrome OS with automatic software updates you’ll even get the latest virus protection to keep your data safe on the go. Besides, with every purchase you also get an in-ear Bluetooth 5.0 neckband. Great sound, powerful bass and comfortably lightweight make this set a perfect travel companion. Bonus points of course for the Google and Siri Assistance that we really found helpful in many ways.

All that you want from a laptop in a budget

If you’re tight on cash but still want a laptop that makes travel easy, you might not find too many options. Most machines tend to be chunky, heavy and have extremely poor battery life. But if you’re looking for a machine with great build quality, a screen that goes back all the way to 180 degrees and a 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display. Plus the anti-glare technology that makes it easy to work from a coffee shop or an airport. For a device with so much style, 4GB RAM and 1TB hard disk storage it's still surprisingly affordable.

For the smart ones, this is a must-buy

For travelers who enjoy the versatility of the Apple ecosystem, we definitely recommend the 13.3-inch MacBook Air. Well-built and reliable, it has 8GB of RAM, and weighs just 2.8 pounds (1.3 kg). This kind of power under the hood, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports and 12 hours of battery makes it powerful enough for watching videos or running several browser tabs at once. With only the two USB-C outlets and an audio jack, you might end up with a few more cables, but that's true of many of the newer laptops anyway.

Impressive functioning along with durability

Right off the bat, the Asus VivoBook really impressed us. After years of refinement, this one is a clear front runner when it comes to lightweight laptops that can hold their own during travel. Equipped with a 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U processor and a 2.3GHz base processor speed, it comes conveniently pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home and even has a lifetime validity. For basic computing needs, it really doesn’t get any better than this. Besides, you get 4GB of RAM and storage tops out at a whopping 1TB. The end result? Easily one of our top picks for those who work remotely while travelling.