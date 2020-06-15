FP Studio

The best of the lot!

Compatible with Windows 7 or later, OS X 10.10 or later, this compact graphic tablet by Wacom has a standard USB Type-A port to connect. Use it across multiple computers by simply downloading new drivers. The auto on feature and battery free EMR technology pen make it extremely easy to capture all your artwork digitally without worry. While reviewing this one, we found the pressure sensitive pen even made it easy to practice fine details like drawing ears and noses while riding a bus or stuck on a long commute home. If you’re a beginner looking for a great graphic tablet to learn on, this is it.

Get your illustrations going!

Designed for OSU, this slim and lightweight tablet is awesome for sketching, drawing, animation, illustrations and more. As you hover the pen around above the pad, the mouse cursor moves with the pen, and tapping the pen clicks the mouse. And if that is not fantastic enough, it's compatible with both Windows and Mac, has a USB interface and allows for easy plug and play irrespective of whether you are left or right handed. The intelligent passive pen gives you advanced 8192-levels pressure and enough fluidity to make digital sketching mimic pen and paper closely. Say goodby to jagged lines and clumsy edges with this fantastic tool.

This is a must-have premium product!

Apple’s series of high-performance tablets brings us the iPad Pro 12.9 inch. With a significantly improved performance upgrade over the previous ones, no home button and reduced bezel or screen-to-edge distance, you can make the most of a fairly large screen. Besides when you add in the luxurious LCD Liquid Retina and True Tone screen that offers ‘Xbox One S-level graphics’, you have virtually the most beautiful canvas in the market right now to create art. While Apple generally makes notoriously fast products, this iPad Pro feels even faster than ever before, and even the high-storage versions offer fast read/write speeds for smooth file transfers. If you’re willing to spend a fair bit of money, this superb all rounder is exactly what you should get.

Hone your sketching skills with ease!

This tablet is the one you need if you are planning to achieve greater fluidity at your freehand sketchings. With a 10X6.25 inch working screen, there is a whole lot of space to let your imagination roll! This comes with a standard type-C input which makes it super easy to plug in and out. It is sturdy as it might be one of the thickest tablets out there, but it is still as portable as you’d like your tablet to be. The screen is scratch resistant and also contains a light-up-in-the-dark feature. This one is a winner on all fronts. Go buy it now!