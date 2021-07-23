Friday, July 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

The best sports games that can be played on a PS4


FP StudioJul 23, 2021 00:37:35 IST

Match thrills
We are looking at playing a cricket match on PS4. The Big Bash Boom is just the thing! This is a fun-to-play game, which will give you the thrill of a cricket match without holding you back with any stringent rules. If you are looking for a fast-paced game on PS4 for a reasonable price, then this game will make you happy. The game comes with easy controls, high-quality animations, great powers, giving you an experience altogether.

Power-packed
Fans of Tennis games must get their hands on the PS4 Tennis World Tour. This game has realistic animations, which make it unique. Also, this game offers multi-level playing while being fast-paced with easy control. Overall it gives you an amazing playing experience. This is a game that you must have in your gallery if you are a fan of Tennis.

Fighting experience
Several of us are fascinated by wrestling and fighting matches. Why not try to play one? The UFC3 for PS4 offers just the thing. One of the most fluid and responsive games of fight that you can find in this budget. The game gives you the feel of wrestling and fighting with every punch, kick, block and counterattack as we see in a real game. This is a game that you must have in your gallery if you are a fan of wrestling.

High stakes racing
There is nothing more exciting than a fast-paced racing game on a Play Station. A racing game on PS is something that every gamer fancies. The GT Sport is one of the racing games that you must have in your collection if you are a fan of racing games. The game is fast, has a multiplayer option, runs in a smooth manner, gives you an option to choose among several cars, has great graphics and feels good while playing it.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best robot vacuum cleaners for home use

Jul 13, 2021
Best robot vacuum cleaners for home use
Transfer and store files easily with these 32GB pen drives

Transfer and store files easily with these 32GB pen drives

Jul 13, 2021
Top 1TB external hard drive with USB 3.0

Top 1TB external hard drive with USB 3.0

Jul 14, 2021
Top slim computer setups for your home office

Top slim computer setups for your home office

Jul 14, 2021
Top monitors to give you the gaming edge

Top monitors to give you the gaming edge

Jul 13, 2021
Portable electronic keyboards to enjoy music anywhere.

Portable electronic keyboards to enjoy music anywhere.

Jul 19, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021