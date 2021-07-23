FP Studio

Match thrills

We are looking at playing a cricket match on PS4. The Big Bash Boom is just the thing! This is a fun-to-play game, which will give you the thrill of a cricket match without holding you back with any stringent rules. If you are looking for a fast-paced game on PS4 for a reasonable price, then this game will make you happy. The game comes with easy controls, high-quality animations, great powers, giving you an experience altogether.

Power-packed

Fans of Tennis games must get their hands on the PS4 Tennis World Tour. This game has realistic animations, which make it unique. Also, this game offers multi-level playing while being fast-paced with easy control. Overall it gives you an amazing playing experience. This is a game that you must have in your gallery if you are a fan of Tennis.

Fighting experience

Several of us are fascinated by wrestling and fighting matches. Why not try to play one? The UFC3 for PS4 offers just the thing. One of the most fluid and responsive games of fight that you can find in this budget. The game gives you the feel of wrestling and fighting with every punch, kick, block and counterattack as we see in a real game. This is a game that you must have in your gallery if you are a fan of wrestling.

High stakes racing

There is nothing more exciting than a fast-paced racing game on a Play Station. A racing game on PS is something that every gamer fancies. The GT Sport is one of the racing games that you must have in your collection if you are a fan of racing games. The game is fast, has a multiplayer option, runs in a smooth manner, gives you an option to choose among several cars, has great graphics and feels good while playing it.