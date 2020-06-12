FP Studio

Sturdy build for your everyday needs!

This printer looks small but functions like a tank. It has a scanner, copier and above all it is a colour printer. It is equipped for rough use and functions great even when used every single day. Plus, it is super easy on the pocket as well. You can refill whatever colour is utilised as per usage, from the CYMB tanks. The scan clarity is very nice and easily shareable. The copier also works very well. The ease of use is also a great quality considering everyone in the family can use it! Overall, a great product! Must buy for someone looking for a simple copier, scanner and colour printer – all in one!

Printouts that will colour your life!

HP has this loyal all-rounder colour printer, copier and scanner that is a great buy! The design of the inkjet printer is very compact, sturdy, and easy to use. Be it printing for the kids on the weekend, or printing out important office documents during the week, this printer works great! It is also not really that heavy on the pocket and essentially will pay for itself after some time. If you are looking for an all-rounder, that could scan, print and that too in bright colours without putting a hole in your pocket, this is the one to buy!

A great budget buy for all your printing needs!

The all-in-one Canon Pixma is a printer, scanner, copier rolled into one. This is an ink efficient printer that can be connected to Wi-Fi, USB, Pixma Printing solutions and Google cloud for printing purposes. It can print multiple pages at a time and is compatible with all Windows versions. This is an ideal printer for medium requirements in-home or in the office. It is high output and low maintenance, which makes it a great budget buy!

Superfast printing is in your home!

Well, one needs a brother during a time of crisis and the Brother DCP-L2520D is meant to sort your printing crisis with a click of a button! It helps improve your productivity with print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute. A manual feed slot and rear paper exit provide a straight-through paper path for thicker documents to be used. The Brother DCP-L2520D laser printer can meet all of your printing needs via an adjustable,250-sheet capacity paper tray. The inclusions are a 2,600-page toner and a 12,000-page long-life drum unit which are included. You can definitely rely on this printer for speedy, high-quality prints!