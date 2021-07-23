Friday, July 23, 2021Back to
The best premium smartphones that you must look out for


Jul 23, 2021

Fabulous camera
Samsung is a brand that has already made its name in the smartphone category for having few of the finest features. Talking about the Samsung Galaxy S20, the first thing that comes to mind is its beautiful design and awesome camera. The phone has a 30x zoom, fast charging capability, nice display and several other pro features. If you are looking for a smartphone in this price range, then this is surely what you are looking for.

Colour choices
Using an Apple smartphone makes you want to be a part of the Apple universe. Apple is known for its unique operating system, camera, sound quality, safety features, virtual assistant support and so many more. Apple smartphones normally come at a pretty pocket-pinching price. However, if you are looking for the best and the latest IOS features at a reasonable price, this is the phone you should have. The phone comes with several colour choices and will make you addicted to IOS if you have not tried it before.

Fantastic display
Xiaomi or popularly called MI has recently stirred up the market with some of the best devices. Be it a smartphone or television by MI, the display has always been outstanding. Here we have a budget-friendly premium smartphone by MI, which is the MI 11X Pro. The phone not only has a great camera, good sound quality, smooth operation, no lag but gives you a fantastic experience with its high-quality display as well. For a holistic feel of a premium smartphone, one should opt for this.

Super-fast
I am sure everyone wants their phones to operate butter-smooth. Let us explore the OnePlus 9 Pro! This brand has been consistently delivering premium smartphones and has been a revolution in itself. Though this phone is slightly on the upper side of the budget range, who does not want to pay a few extra bucks if you are getting the best of everything. This phone comes with a great camera, great sound quality, fast charging, great display, beautiful design and so much more.

