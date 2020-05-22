FP Studio

One of the most powerful power banks

Don’t let the slim silhouette and simple design of this power bank fool you. This 10,400mAh device has a 2.1A output and 2A input that allow super quick charging and recharging. What it loses in looks it more than makes up for with the 9 layers of circuit chip protection and automatic protection from short circuits. For anyone looking to get the most bang for their buck, this power bank is the perfect choice. Its fuss-free and efficient functionality makes it one of all-time favourites and we suspect that isn’t going to change any time soon.

A stylish power bank

This 10000 mAh lithium polymer power bank is a stylish backup for your daily gadgets and tech gear on the go. Equipped with high quality chipsets with 9 layers of advanced protection, a slim carry-friendly design and a hard ABS shell you get the best of both style and function in one ergonomically designed external battery pack. The soft touch button is touch sensitive and a particularly fun addition. Complete with two handy USB output ports and one micro USB input port, this bank is compatible with a number of devices making it easy for you to multi-charge your devices anywhere and anytime.

The real power bank for you

This is one stylish looking power bank! Keeping up with its looks is a 10,000mAh high capacity Li-Po battery with a Type C and Type A dual output capability. We’ve all waited hours while older power banks juiced up our devices. But with two-way 18W fast charging and an intelligent low-power indicator, this one is the perfect buy for tech savvy people who need reliable high-performance to keep their digital footprint alive and trending. Everyone from digital nomads to leisure traveller and social media influencers will find this Realme bank make the perfect buddy for all their charging needs.

Super compact power bank

Urbn’s compact little power bank is travel friendly yet packs a mighty punch with its LED indicators, 1-year warranty and capability to hold two complete charges for most smartphones. Plus there’s the added bonus of a 2.1 amp quick charge that’s really helpful when you’re running out of battery and need to get going. We loved that we could use it anywhere worry-free with its surge protection to keep files, photos and music safe from sudden electricity spikes and short circuits. Travelling with this little device was awesome as it's small enough to slip into a backpack or tote easily.