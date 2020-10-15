FP Studio

Criminal starter pack

This Premium Edition includes the complete Grand Theft Auto V Story Experience along with free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto online and the Criminal Enterprise starter pack. You get a fleet of powerful vehicles to tear through the streets with a range of 10 high performance vehicles including a supercar, motorcycles, the weaponized dune fav, a Helicopter, a rally car and more. You’ll also get properties including a 10 car garage to store your growing fleet. In addition to this you get weapons, clothing and tattoos. You’ll also get access to the compact grenade launcher, marksman rifle and compact rifle along with stunt racing outfits, biker tattoos and more. This Criminal Enterprise starter pack is the best thing about this set as it is the fastest way for new GTA Online players to jumpstart their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content. For those who love a goog cars game, this is the one.

Epic action set-pieces

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. This is one of the most masterful Spider-Man you can ever wish to play. You can swing freely through Marvel’s New York City in epic action set-pieces filled with a rich narrative and relatable characters. This is a great choice for every Marvel fan.

A game like no other

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. Kratos, the main character in the game, is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son. From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods. With an over the shoulder free camera that brings the player closer to the action than ever before, fights in God of War mirror the pantheon of Norse creatures Kratos will face. Grand, gritty and grueling it is a top choice for any PS4 gamer.

Wild West experience

Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V, this game is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience. Get ready to tame the Wild West, Red Dead is back with a vengeance and the west may never be the same. The game comes with two discs with roughly 100 GB of download data. There is much attention to detail which you'll slowly start to appreciate. The game is set in a place where lawless gambling, gun fighting and carousing are always in style. A great choice if you want top of the line graphics in your PS4 game.