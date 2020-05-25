FP Studio

The curve that your gaming needs!

This is a beast with a 23-inch full HD 1920x1080 resolution. This series features cutting edge gaming technology to make gameplay smoother while delivering sharp images in a curved screen, providing a better gaming experience. The Aopen curve delivers cutting edge technology which is the best fit for FPS game titles like PUBG (Battlegrounds).

The curve screen with Full HD resolution helps you detect all the details on the screen. This monitor supports DisplayPort and HDMI on Radeon freeSync, which basically means that this monitor can work with a Radeon FreeSync-supporting graphics card and driver software. This is the best monitor to unleash the gaming beast in you!

Adaptive technology at its best!

The BenQ GW2283 21.5 inch frameless monitor combines ultra slim bezels with hidden cable management and exclusive eye-care technologies. Embedded with 2 HDMI ports, it enables you to enjoy multimedia fun by easily switching between two media sources with ease.

A unique Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I.Tech.) detects content intensity to avoid overexposure of bright scenes while it also helps reduce strain on your eyes. Also, the unique BenQ low blue light technology is designed to filter out harmful blue light which further gives you a pleasant viewing experience. In the world of monitor technology, it comes no bigger and better than the BenQ series of monitors.

If you are a gamer, this is the monitor you need

This is a must-have screen monitor for all serious gamers out there, who want an ultra wide experience. This 29 inch screen from LG gives you a choice of VGA or HDMI port. HDMI is an essential cog if you want a lag free experience. The screen is well designed for quick response, vivid clarity and amazing sound experience! Yes, it has super in-built speakers which makes the gaming experience as well as movies come alive! You can wall mount the screen in case of multiple people playing together as well. This one is a winner.

Full HD experience with this product

Looking for an immersive experience? This one is sure to impress with the curved screen. Be it watching movies on the computer screen or gaming, this monitor provides a super satisfactory experience with full HD quality, amazing clarity and distinct colour. You can use the VGA connector with your desktop, and the HDMI when connecting to your laptop. There are different modes for viewing as well, so you can change them as per the kind of games you play or movies you watch, which is an added advantage for sure. Highly recommended!