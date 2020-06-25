FP Studio

Get your game on!

With a 2.40GHz Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Gen processor supported by 8GB DDR4 RAM inside, this Windows 10 based laptop is blazingly fast. The HP Omen is a portable rig designed to deliver desktop-class graphics performance through its onboard NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GPU and 15.6-inch screen. With a 1024 GB hard disk, you are sure to have enough storage for all your favourite games and software. What we really like is that this laptop makes light work of graphic heavy games as well as rendering video through editing software. The adjustable keyboard backlight is a very good feature that allows you to personalise your device. This is heaven if you are looking to game all night on your laptop!

A little more screen for some more gaming

The 9th Generation Core Intel I5-9300H quad-core processor that powers this laptop has a max speed of 4.1Ghz along with an 8Mb smart cache is thermally optimized to run quieter and cooler. We were amazed by the (1920X1080) full HD 15.6-inch screen with 250 Nits brightness and anti glare tech that really brings your games and videos to life. This thin-bezel laptop has a 1TB HDD along with a 128GB SSD and comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home that is valid for life. Weighing only 2.3 Kg and with a battery life of 5 hours,you can carry it wherever life takes you. Light in weight and heavy in function, this one is for some heavy duty work on the go!

Light in weight and heavy in function

Featuring the latest, 6-core, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB VRAM, this laptop is a super-fast all rounder. The PCIe NVMe 512GB M.2 SSD storage provides ultra-fast load times and we find its cooling system is highly efficient for a laptop. The additional 1x M.2 Slot for PCIe SSD expansion gives you the freedom to upgrade or add storage later. This Asus laptop has a full HD anti glare IPS-level panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Weighing just 1.93kg, and along with its 8.9mm thin body, it delivers all you would look for in a gaming laptop.

Extract the maximum performance with this product

This God of all laptops has an Intel Core i9-9900HK (8-Core, 16MB Cache, up to 5.0Ghz w/Turbo Boost) at its heart. The 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2666MHz, 512GB PCIe m.2 SSD + 1TB (+8GB SSHD) hybrid drive ensures that no process is too demanding. Advanced Alienware Cryo-tech uses heat pipes and desktop efficiency cooling fans to maximize overall performance and keeps your laptop cool under all kinds of pressure. We love the 17.3" full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz Anti-Glare IPS display and the Tobi eye tracking technology is sure to change the way you game, forever.