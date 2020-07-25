FP Studio

Lightweight full-sized laptop

Powered by a core-i5 processor, this powerful laptop comes with several beneficial features. We loved streaming our favourite shows and even prepared school presentations easily on the large 15.6-inch screen. The crisp images makes it easy on the eyes and helps you get more done quicker. We love that this large laptop has a sleek design and weighs only 1.9kg. With a battery backup of up to 9.5 hours, you can continue to work uninterrupted while you’re travelling. The full-size number keypad makes working with numbers simple and comfortable.

If you’re looking for a great all-purpose laptop that you can take anywhere, this should be your choice.

Boost your productivity

This laptop is sure to satisfy your need for speed. Featuring the latest 10th gen core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it greatly reduces the time needed to run applications. The hybrid storage that includes a 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD makes this device amazingly fast. To keep up with fast-paced lives, this laptop has a long-lasting battery life that supports speedy charging so you’ll have more time to stay connected and entertained. If you’ve always got multiple projects going on simultaneously and can use a reliable computer that will help you get more done quickly, choose this one.

Outstanding performance and design

This laptop stands apart from the others due to its slim and lightweight profile. This laptop’s design allows for a full 14-inch FHD screen in a compact 13-inch body that makes it perfect for use at home or to take with you on vacations. With multiple built-in ports including reversible USB Type-C and mini HDMI ports, this laptop makes sure that you have every connection you need without the extra cables and adapters. The integrated Harman Kardon speakers deliver excellent sound and are great for playing music or for watching movies after hours.

When it comes to delivering exceptional quality at an affordable price, this laptop has our vote.

Give your child a technological advantage

Powerful and well equipped, this laptop helps you to boost your productivity. The full HD screen backed by intel HD graphics produces clear and bright images, while the anti-glare screen reduces strain on the eyes. The 1TB HDD gives you ample space for all downloads and project work and comes pre-installed with Windows 10 home. As a bonus, this laptop also includes a lifetime Microsoft office subscription. You can’t go wrong with this product if you’re looking for a way to make life easier for school or college going students.