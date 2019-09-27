FP Studio

Vivo S1

The highlight of the Vivo S1 is its 32 MP selfies camera, the 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 4,500 mAh battery. The desirable design on the smartphone is also hard to ignore. Powering the Vivo S1 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. For photography, the Vivo smartphone sports a triple-camera system at the rear, which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and a third 2 MP depth sensor. The device operates on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's restrictive skin extending the main Android OS. Of the lot in mid-range smartphones, the Vivo S1 seems to edge advancing in three categories — selfie camera, battery, and display.

Samsung Galaxy M30

With 1080*2340 of the resolution and Super AMOLED display, Samsung fairs well in the segment been an industry leader. Comes with a Dual-SIM facility, the smartphone comes in 4 and 6 GB RAM variants, along with 64 and 128 GB Internal Storage respectively. The memory is expandable up to 1 TB. It comes with 25 MP, 8 MP and 5MP Primary Cameras, which does not stand as compared to other smartphones in the segment, along with a 25 MP Secondary Camera. The Optical Image Stabilization, though, is a good add-on but has become a regular feature in most smartphones of this segment.

4000 mAh battery and fast charging facility are good to have for people travelling or working on the go.

Vivo Y15

The Vivo Y15 comes packed with a 13MP, 8MP, 2MP triple rear camera which is unexpected in this price range, along with a 16MP front camera, for all those perfect and unplanned selfies. This in itself makes this smartphone a perfect buy for a millennial. Moreover, it has a decent 4GB RAM and a sufficient 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB making it good enough to store pictures. It has a dual SIM and dual Standby feature thus helping you go round the clock without interruptions. It functions on Android Pie v9.0 operating system powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, which is a fair offering considering the price and other features. However, 5000mAH lithium-ion battery has to be worth a mention as it can survive for over a day on a single charge.

Moto G6 Plus

Moto G6 deserves a mention for its stunning edge-to-edge display with Max Vision and an 18:9 Aspect Ratio. The viewing experience is great when it comes to digital content that you want to binge throughout the night. Along with this, it does not fall back on the Cameras as it features 12 MP and 5 MP of dual cameras. It also comes with an in-built Google Lens and a host of add-on Camera Features such as text scanner, spot colour, face filters etc., thus making it a productive camera phone. It also lets you capture to 4K ultra HD videos, time-lapse and slow-motion videos, for all those moments you want to shoot.

The 16 MP front camera along with the trending feature of Group selfie and beautification is a fun addition along with other utility features. The phone sports a 6 GB RAM and a decent 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB, and is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Android v8.0 Oreo.

The 3200 mAh lithium-polymer battery might fall short a little as compared to other smartphones in the segment but is decent enough.