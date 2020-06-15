FP Studio

Immerse into memorable cinematic experience

Equipped with a 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery, this tablet will be with you for years to come. The tab has a great storage capability with 32 GB internal memory that can be expanded for up to a whopping 512 GB. Get high definition visual experience with the 25.654 cm (10.1 inch) screen that comes with crystal clear resolution of 1920 X 1200 dimensions. Now enjoy an enhanced movie night with the super sound quality of the tablet. With dual stereo speakers and Dolby 3D Atmos surround sound, your cinematic experience will be one to rejoice.

Seeking a visual treat from your tablet? Look no more!

The one-stop solution for every customer

Complete your work on the move with this compact tablet. It has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system that supports heavy tasks with ease. Use it for recreational benefits as well by storing multimedia on the device. It comes with the storage specs of 32 GB internal memory and a 2 GB RAM. It also has a well-functioning front and back camera to help you hone your photography skills. All in all, you will enjoy a super smooth working experience with this tablet.

Get the goodness of great storage in this tab

Capturing photographs with a laptop is not possible but that is not the case with a tablet. You can capture excellent pictures with the high tech 13-megapixel camera that has auto focus, digital zoom up to 4 times, HD video recording and flash features. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera for all your selfie needs. The 10.1 inch screen is an IPS full high definition LED multi-touch space that ensures an enhanced visual experience. The device comes with great memory and storage capacities too. The 4 GB RAM works with the 64 GB internal memory that is expandable up to 256 GB. Is capturing the perfect shot your hobby? Then find a compatible partner in this device.

An all-rounder to fulfill all your needs

Experience edge to edge ‘liquid retina’ display with realistic tones and vibrant colours in this tab. The treat to your eyes is complemented with high grade sound quality. The tab has four speakers to give you a wider stereo sound. It sports a 12-megapixel back camera for comfortable photography. You can also capture selfies with its 7- megapixel front camera. Don’t worry about the long working hours, the battery can last for as long as 10 hours. The device is extremely secure with a unique face ID recognition system that helps in authentication. Long commitment is assured as this tablet will stay by your side for years to come!