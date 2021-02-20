FP Studio

Armor3 Party Kit for Switch

This kit is perfect for your gaming party. Celebrate your victory with the Armor3 party kit for the Switch. The kit includes a pair of silicone skins, a pair of pro handle attachments, a set of racing wheels, thumb grips, a screen protector, and a crystal case for your console. An Armor3 party means you and your friends can go big using the only gear made for real warriors. It is recommended for adolescents and adults.

AmazonBasics Steering Wheel Controller for Nintendo Switch

This amazing gaming kit includes 2 steering wheels for Nintendo Switch; one for the left controller and one for the right so you can play with your friend. It is ideal for racing games. The dual-injection grip ensures a comfortable hold, even during long playing sessions. It comes with additional padding to protect joy-con controllers while in use. The joy-con controllers and the switch device are sold separately. It can be used by children as well as adults.

Hyperkin Racing Wheel Set for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

The Hyperkin racing wheel is lightweight, durable, and has an ergonomic design. The controller fits securely and is easy to remove making it highly user-friendly. It is compatible with Mario Kart 8 deluxe and other racing games. The Joy-Con controllers are not included and need to be bought separately. This gaming product is easy to carry to your friend’s house due to its lightweight and sturdiness. It can be used by all age groups including kids.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Steering Wheels

This pack contains 2 steering wheel attachments for Nintendo Switch JoyCons. It is perfect for MarioKart and allows you to have a truer driving experience when playing on your favorite Nintendo Switch racing games. It is easy to use. All you have to do is slide your joy-con controller into the central panel of the steering wheel attachment, to become a completely compatible racing wheel for all steering wheel games on the Nintendo Switch. Joy-Con controllers are not included in the pack.