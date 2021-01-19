FP Studio

Theater sound

From a brand known for quality digital products, this tablet comes with amazing features. Powered by a super-fast processor, you can enjoy high performance without a slightest lag even while multitasking. The brilliant 10.1-inch screen lets you bring movies and streaming entertainment to life while the Dolby 3D Atmos surround speakers make you feel like you're in a cinema hall. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is also great for social media as the 8MP primary camera and 5MP selfie camera allow you to get superb pics at the click of a button. Scoring high on style quotient, durability and performance, this tablet is a popular choice for people on the go.

For entire family

Watch in amazement as your movies come to life thanks to the10.1-inch HD screen and powerful dual front speakers with Dolby audio. Powered by a super-fast 2GHz quad-core processor and quick data transfer on Wifi networks, this device is amazingly fast. Parents can breathe in relief without having worries about losing personalized settings as Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet tablet comes with a unique ‘Kids mode’ that allows you to set restrictions on what children watch and gives you the option of setting up multiple accounts.

Sleek and lightweight design

The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display featuring Android 8.0, eye-comfort zone and dual stereo speakers . This tablet features a powerful octa-core processor having 2.36GHz frequency that gives you a great performance while running multiple applications smoothly. With a compact frame that is sleek and lightweight it’s easy to carry with one hand, it is the ideal blend of performance and design. If you want a multifunctional product to meet all your needs, it would be wise to make the HUAWEI MediaPad T5 Tablet your choice.

Handy tablet

Beautifully designed, this tablet is a handy tool to take to your meetings. Powered by Android Pie v9.0 operating system, it features a 8-inch screen and comes with 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with a LED flash to capture all your moments and also help you take those countless selfies. Sports 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, however an additional memory card can help expand it to 512GB. It also comes with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE calling service, dual sim and 5100mAh battery. Panasonic Tab 8 HD Tablet is a must buy if you are looking for an affordable and highly productive tablet.