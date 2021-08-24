Tuesday, August 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Tablets below 20k that are easy on the wallet


FP StudioAug 24, 2021 21:01:07 IST

Bright display
Fusion5 10.1 inch (25.65 cm) Full HD as the name suggests is a 10.1-inch screen tablet IPS and the high resolution 1920x1200 pixels display for bright colours. The operating system is Android 10 Q partnered with Octa-Core Processor that ensures smooth processing. This tablet supports Dual Band WiFi, 4G Internet, Bluetooth 4.0 and 4G Indian Bands while the dual sim slots enable 4G network. The storage capacity is 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal memory. A 12-month warranty is also offered on this tablet.

Extra memory
DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 CallingTablet PC is powered by Android OS 8.1 Oreo operating system with MTK 6797 - X20 (Deca Core - 10 Core) ARM-A72 @ 2.1GHz + ARM-A53 @ 1.85GHz + ARM-A53 @ 1.4GHz processor and a 5020mah battery.It has dual sim slots that support Voice Calling via 4G VOLTE, LTE, 3G & 2G. It also features a 13MP primary as well as 5MP rear camera with substantial memory space of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expandable upto 512GB.

Superfast
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 operates on the Android 10 system and super-fast Snapdragon processor. The tactfully designed 10.4 in screen has an HD immersive display with high resolution of 2000x1200 pixel enabled with 99% highly sensitive touch and 9H hardness tempered film that is scratch resistant. This tablet has an incredible storage space of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be expanded upto 1TB. Additionally, it features quad stereo speakers for a crisp and clear sound experience and a long-lasting 7040mah battery.

Extra flexible
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet works on Android Pie v9.0 operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (4 x A53 @ 2.0GHz, 4 x A53 @ 1.45GHz) octa-core processor. A unique feature of this tablet is the built-in kickstand that enables 4 usage modes for extra convenience. It is powered by 7000 mAh lithium-ion battery and a whopping storage of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that is expandable upto 256GB. It also features an 8MP front and 5MP rear camera along with a 10.1 screen of high-resolution 1920x1200 pixel display.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Aug 11, 2021
Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today
Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Aug 13, 2021
Top wireless neckband earphones

Top wireless neckband earphones

Aug 13, 2021
Best gaming monitors for never-ending fun

Best gaming monitors for never-ending fun

Aug 13, 2021
Fashionable digital watches for men

Fashionable digital watches for men

Aug 17, 2021
Ultra-wide monitor for the budget user

Ultra-wide monitor for the budget user

Aug 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021