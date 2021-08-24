FP Studio

Bright display

Fusion5 10.1 inch (25.65 cm) Full HD as the name suggests is a 10.1-inch screen tablet IPS and the high resolution 1920x1200 pixels display for bright colours. The operating system is Android 10 Q partnered with Octa-Core Processor that ensures smooth processing. This tablet supports Dual Band WiFi, 4G Internet, Bluetooth 4.0 and 4G Indian Bands while the dual sim slots enable 4G network. The storage capacity is 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal memory. A 12-month warranty is also offered on this tablet.

Extra memory

DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 CallingTablet PC is powered by Android OS 8.1 Oreo operating system with MTK 6797 - X20 (Deca Core - 10 Core) ARM-A72 @ 2.1GHz + ARM-A53 @ 1.85GHz + ARM-A53 @ 1.4GHz processor and a 5020mah battery.It has dual sim slots that support Voice Calling via 4G VOLTE, LTE, 3G & 2G. It also features a 13MP primary as well as 5MP rear camera with substantial memory space of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expandable upto 512GB.

Superfast

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 operates on the Android 10 system and super-fast Snapdragon processor. The tactfully designed 10.4 in screen has an HD immersive display with high resolution of 2000x1200 pixel enabled with 99% highly sensitive touch and 9H hardness tempered film that is scratch resistant. This tablet has an incredible storage space of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be expanded upto 1TB. Additionally, it features quad stereo speakers for a crisp and clear sound experience and a long-lasting 7040mah battery.

Extra flexible

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet works on Android Pie v9.0 operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (4 x A53 @ 2.0GHz, 4 x A53 @ 1.45GHz) octa-core processor. A unique feature of this tablet is the built-in kickstand that enables 4 usage modes for extra convenience. It is powered by 7000 mAh lithium-ion battery and a whopping storage of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that is expandable upto 256GB. It also features an 8MP front and 5MP rear camera along with a 10.1 screen of high-resolution 1920x1200 pixel display.