Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Surge protectors to keep all your devices from harm


FP StudioFeb 23, 2021 00:26:29 IST

Travel the world, always connected

This universal plug is a useful electrical accessory that helps you connect two electrical appliances to a single socket. It comes with Indian and international points, so you have no hassles connecting Indian or international electronic devices. This adapter comes with a surge protector that stabilizes the flow of electricity to your devices by blocking unwanted spikes in voltage. Got little toddlers with sticky fingers! This adapter comes with a safety shutter to prevent the entry of little fingers into the socket points. Buy this to use anywhere in the world.

A world travelers best friend

Constructed out of PVC, this travel adapter is built to last. PVC's abrasion resistance, lightweight, good mechanical strength, and toughness are key technical advantages for its use in the construction of household appliances. The adapter supports various types of plugs, most notable type A that is supported in the U.S., type G largely used in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, and type C which is common throughout Europe. This travel adapter supports the connection of 3 devices, helping you get the most out of a single electric point. Buy it to help capture memories of your many journeys.

Stay powered, anywhere

This 3 pin Travel Adaptor is designed to work on a wide range of plug types. The adaptor comes with an option to plug in 3 different devices at the same time, helping you cut down on messy, tangled wires running through the house. This adapter is well built and should last a lifetime if treated with appropriate care. The white-colored front-facing panel of the adapter matches the color of most electric sockets, blending in and keeping the aesthetics clean. An LED light indicates its power supply and working status. Made for the busy world traveler, this adapter is a must-have.

Powering your devices, safely

This multi-plug is your perfect travel companion, compact it can be carried anywhere with ease. This 3 pin travel plug allows you to use your international as well as regional devices at a single electric point. It has a built-in surge protector to protects your electronic devices from electrical short circuits and absorbs minor surges in the voltage, giving you peace of mind especially as laptops, cameras, and smartphones do not come cheap. The adapter is rated for 220/240 volts, making it compatible with the voltage running in most parts of the world. Buy it to run multiple devices, anywhere in the world you land.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021
Cute analog watches for children
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Feb 12, 2021
Access easy ergonomic typing with these top wireless keyboards

Access easy ergonomic typing with these top wireless keyboards

Feb 10, 2021
Rock it up with these top stereo gaming speakers

Rock it up with these top stereo gaming speakers

Feb 10, 2021
Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Feb 10, 2021

science

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021
Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Magnetic Poles

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Feb 22, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021