Rugged, heavy-duty protection

From a reliable manufacturer, you won't have to doubt this case's quality. Made from dual-layered material, it features a molded plastic outer shell and soft, padded inners that keep your device protected from bumps and scratches. Its sleek design makes it a great choice for those on the go as it effortlessly slips into any bag or backpack. A feature we love is the fold-out organizer. Thanks to the pockets inside, you can safely carry up to eight of your favorite game cartridges while you travel. If you're looking for an excellent way to organize and carry your Nintendo Switch, choose this case.

For all-round protection

This well-designed case provides excellent protection for your gaming device while you travel. Offering plenty of storage, it has enough space inside for your Switch device, earphones, cables, and up to 4 cartridges. The two-way, double-zipper design keeps the contents safe and readily accessible. While its hard shell exterior features a sturdy fabric that is shockproof and scratch-resistant, the inside has a soft lining and an elastic strap that secures the device inside. As a bonus, it also comes with a strong carabiner so you can clip it onto your bag or even your jeans.

Choose this case for its superior protection and excellent design.

Wallet-friendly travel buddy

This case is crafted from superior anti-press material that helps you keep your console safe from drops, water, scratches, bumps and dust. It features a net pouch for neatly storing cables and small accessories. Available at a reasonable price point, we find that it's a great buy. It also comes with a padded screen protector with integrated space for up to ten cartridges. A design feature you're sure to love is that it comes with a non-slip handle that makes it comfortable to carry and you won't have to stress about accidentally dropping it. If you're looking for an affordable travel case that offers loads of storage and fantastic protection, we recommend buying this one.

Nintendo-approved, compact storage

Made from rugged and lightweight materials, this travel case has a slim design, making it an ideal travel companion. You won't have to worry about its quality as having passed rigorous testing, it comes with a seal of approval from Nintendo as a safe travel case. The felt lining inside the case keeps your console free from scratches and also features a small mesh pocket. A feature we love is that the cartridge storage flap doubles up as a stand. Open the zipper, flip the flap, and you're ready for quick, tabletop gaming. If you're looking for a sleek protective case for your Switch, this one's for you.