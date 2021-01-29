Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Stylish smart watches for every woman


FP StudioJan 29, 2021 12:01:48 IST

HONOR Band

It has a large colour touch screen. This band is compatible with Android 4.4 or later/iOS 9.0 or later. TruSleep allows sleep status recognition, collection and analysing data. HONOR Band 5's SpO2 monitor can track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. This helps you to assess how your body is adapting during workouts. Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity is available. The smart music and volume controls help you to change the song, adjust the volume from your HONOR Band 5 effortlessly. This band does 24-hour accurate real-time heart rate monitoring and warnings through Truseen. It has multiple sports modes including outdoor and indoor running, walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming etc.

Crossbeats Ace Smart Watch

This watch has an LCD touch display. It is loaded with 8 multisport games and fitness activities providing versatility in the workout regimes. Accurate tracking and in-detail display of calories burnt and health analysis helps you understand your body better. Carbon metal texture gives this fitness watch an elegant yet rigid body. This is the best smartwatch for android phones that is backed by the next-gen NORDIC chipset with BOSCH G-sensors. The ACE fitness smart watch band loves the beach, rain and the everyday water encounters and these are truly the watches you can swim in with.

Fossil Gen 5

This smartwatch is compatible with android OS 6.0+ (excluding GO edition), iOS 10.0+. One can extend the battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. A magnetic USB rapid charger which can charge up to 80 per cent in less than an hour is included. Heart rate and activity Tracking using Google Fit helps one track everyday progress. There is a built-in GPS for distance tracking. The watch is waterproof. This smart watch comes with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more. One could receive smartphone notifications and alerts on it. Third party apps can be downloaded on this watch.

Mi Smart Band 4

The Mi Smart Band 4 features a colour touch display with adjustable brightness. It works well with Android 4.4 or later/iOS 9.0 or later. With music control on the band, you can change the song, alter the volume and keep moving without even touching your phone. With a tough 5ATM waterproof built, you can now take your band for a swim. It auto detects your swim style and can capture 12 detailed data points for tracking. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It has a 24/7 automatic heart rating monitoring and alerts to warn you when the heart rate is not normal. This band will allow you to receive text messages, silence or reject calls, and get social media notifications.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Jan 15, 2021
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house
Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Jan 15, 2021
Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Jan 15, 2021
Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Jan 15, 2021
Best dolby digital sound bars

Best dolby digital sound bars

Jan 15, 2021
Best multifunction monochrome printers

Best multifunction monochrome printers

Jan 19, 2021

science

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021