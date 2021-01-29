FP Studio

HONOR Band

It has a large colour touch screen. This band is compatible with Android 4.4 or later/iOS 9.0 or later. TruSleep allows sleep status recognition, collection and analysing data. HONOR Band 5's SpO2 monitor can track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. This helps you to assess how your body is adapting during workouts. Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity is available. The smart music and volume controls help you to change the song, adjust the volume from your HONOR Band 5 effortlessly. This band does 24-hour accurate real-time heart rate monitoring and warnings through Truseen. It has multiple sports modes including outdoor and indoor running, walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming etc.

Crossbeats Ace Smart Watch

This watch has an LCD touch display. It is loaded with 8 multisport games and fitness activities providing versatility in the workout regimes. Accurate tracking and in-detail display of calories burnt and health analysis helps you understand your body better. Carbon metal texture gives this fitness watch an elegant yet rigid body. This is the best smartwatch for android phones that is backed by the next-gen NORDIC chipset with BOSCH G-sensors. The ACE fitness smart watch band loves the beach, rain and the everyday water encounters and these are truly the watches you can swim in with.

Fossil Gen 5

This smartwatch is compatible with android OS 6.0+ (excluding GO edition), iOS 10.0+. One can extend the battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. A magnetic USB rapid charger which can charge up to 80 per cent in less than an hour is included. Heart rate and activity Tracking using Google Fit helps one track everyday progress. There is a built-in GPS for distance tracking. The watch is waterproof. This smart watch comes with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more. One could receive smartphone notifications and alerts on it. Third party apps can be downloaded on this watch.

Mi Smart Band 4

The Mi Smart Band 4 features a colour touch display with adjustable brightness. It works well with Android 4.4 or later/iOS 9.0 or later. With music control on the band, you can change the song, alter the volume and keep moving without even touching your phone. With a tough 5ATM waterproof built, you can now take your band for a swim. It auto detects your swim style and can capture 12 detailed data points for tracking. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It has a 24/7 automatic heart rating monitoring and alerts to warn you when the heart rate is not normal. This band will allow you to receive text messages, silence or reject calls, and get social media notifications.