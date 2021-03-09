FP Studio

Gaming Cabinets with Rainbow LED fans

Zebronics Zeb-Cronus is a premium gaming cabinet that comes with support for ATX/ mATX with mirror-finish front & tempered glass front and side panel. There are 4 x120mm Rainbow LED double ring fans in the front and rear. The PSU is top-mounted and has an optimized design for airflow.

It works for ATX/Matx motherboards. It is a mid tower form factor.

Gaming Cabinet

Deepcool MATREXX 40 MATX comes with a tempered glass side panel for Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX motherboard support. It has a rear 1×120mm DC fan. It has four drive bays and four expansion slots. It supports liquid cooling.

RGB Cabinets

The MX4 case comes with an RGB strip on the front panel. It comes with pre-installed 120mm static RGB fans on the rear. It supports ATX, Micro ATX and Mini ITX motherboards. It has 4mm thick edge to edge tempered glass on the side panel which gives the case a unique outlook and various options to show off your build inside. The case comes with front and top mesh which helps for high intake of air to cool the systems.

Tower Gaming Cabinet

Ant Esports ICE-200TG mid tower gaming cabinet with RGB front panel supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboard. It comes with transparent tempered glass side panel, 1 x 120 mm rainbow fan rear preinstalled, RBG front panel with control button, black glossy finish, acrylic front panel, front led control button. It has cable management support/separate zone for power supply and other components.