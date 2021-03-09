Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Stylish Gaming cabinets to improve your mood and performance


FP StudioMar 09, 2021 22:40:13 IST

Gaming Cabinets with Rainbow LED fans
Zebronics Zeb-Cronus is a premium gaming cabinet that comes with support for ATX/ mATX with mirror-finish front & tempered glass front and side panel. There are 4 x120mm Rainbow LED double ring fans in the front and rear. The PSU is top-mounted and has an optimized design for airflow.
It works for ATX/Matx motherboards. It is a mid tower form factor.

Gaming Cabinet
Deepcool MATREXX 40 MATX comes with a tempered glass side panel for Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX motherboard support. It has a rear 1×120mm DC fan. It has four drive bays and four expansion slots. It supports liquid cooling.

RGB Cabinets
The MX4 case comes with an RGB strip on the front panel. It comes with pre-installed 120mm static RGB fans on the rear. It supports ATX, Micro ATX and Mini ITX motherboards. It has 4mm thick edge to edge tempered glass on the side panel which gives the case a unique outlook and various options to show off your build inside. The case comes with front and top mesh which helps for high intake of air to cool the systems.

Tower Gaming Cabinet
Ant Esports ICE-200TG mid tower gaming cabinet with RGB front panel supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboard. It comes with transparent tempered glass side panel, 1 x 120 mm rainbow fan rear preinstalled, RBG front panel with control button, black glossy finish, acrylic front panel, front led control button. It has cable management support/separate zone for power supply and other components.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Mar 01, 2021
Top smartphones with fingerprint lock
Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Mar 01, 2021
Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Mar 01, 2021
Bicycle lights for safe cycling

Bicycle lights for safe cycling

Feb 23, 2021
Entertain and delight with these top DTH set top boxes

Entertain and delight with these top DTH set top boxes

Feb 23, 2021
Surge protectors to keep all your devices from harm

Surge protectors to keep all your devices from harm

Feb 23, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021