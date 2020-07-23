FP Studio

Perfect for the needs of the entire family

Watch in amazement as your movies come to life thanks to the10.1-inch HD screen and powerful dual front speakers with Dolby audio. Powered by a super-fast 2GHz quad-core processor and quick data transfer on Wifi networks, this device is blazingly fast. Parents can breathe a sigh of relief as this tablet comes with a unique ‘Kids mode’ that allows you to set restrictions on what children watch. You can do away with the stress of losing your personalized settings and downloaded videos as this tablet supports multiple user accounts and external memory of up to 256GB

When it comes to keeping the kids safe and monitoring screen use, this one ticks all the right boxes.

For a powerful and enriching streaming experience

This tablet stands out when it comes to an efficient and powerful device. Operating on Android v8 Oreo, this tablet has 4GB of RAM and an octa-core 2.36GHz processor at its heart. We love that the 10.1-inch HD touch screen goes easy on your eyes and provides a superb viewing experience. Besides, with 64GB of internal memory and support for up to 256GB of removable storage, you’ll never run out of space. Giving you the best video experience at this pocket friendly price, you can’t deny, this one’s a great deal you should grab right away.

The perfect choice for entertaining travel

If like most of us you use your travel time to binge watch your favourite media, this light and portable tablet is great for the job. Sporting a 7-inch screen, it’s comfortable to handle and responsive thanks to its 2GB of RAM. If you need more than 16GB of storage though, simply pop in a 32GB card and you’re ready to go. Besides, the incredible inbuilt 3000mAh battery runs for a long, long time without needing a recharge making it the best travel buddy ever.

The perfect laptop replacement

Laptops can be sturdy workhorses but they’re often unwieldy and heavy to lug around. That’s when something like this 10.1-inch screen with Dolby 3D Atmos surround sound steps in. With a blazingly fast octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage you can lounge around while video streaming and switching between many apps effortlessly. The 8MP camera clicks clear, beautiful images, that you can store anywhere on its 512 GB of memory hassle-free. Besides with an extremely efficient 6000mAh battery, you’ll stay powered up for hours of uninterrupted pleasure. Convenient and powerful, once you get this feature-rich tablet, we’re sure you’ll forget all about desktops forever.