Store more photos with these top camera memory cards


FP StudioFeb 19, 2021 02:07:28 IST

Save your most cherished pics

This SD memory card offers transfer speeds of up to 100mb/s, which's almost a transfer of 1200 pics in 60 seconds. This micro SD card is best suited to Android smartphones and tablets as they usually offer options to expand the available memory. Rated Class 10, the memory card permits the user to continuously shoot a full HD video, as well as take perfect pictures without any noticeable lag or issues. If you are into photography for either business or pleasure this card will fast become an inseparable best friend.

You're gonna love it

With a UHS-1 U3 rating, this card offers high transfer speeds. Faster SDXC memory cards have the UHS (Ultra High Speed) rating, represented by a number inside the letter “U.” This card has a transfer speed of up to 100MB/s. The micro SD card comes with a standard full-size SD memory adapter card for devices like Drones or Action cameras that may provide this type of memory slot. With 64GB of memory, this card comes with you can store a lot of treasured memories in glorious 4K. Great for the Drone enthusiast.

Make memories last forever

Boasting a Read speed of up to 80MB/s and a minimum Write speed of 30MB/s, this micro SD memory card is perfect for storing movies, e-books, or apps for school or work. Connectivity problems?, with this memory card you can transfer data, photos, or movies between any two devices that support micro SD or standard SD memory cards. Use this micro SD memory card on the latest tablets, PCs, smartphones or mobile devices and boost their memory capacity to hold all your entertainment or third-party Apps.

Imagine. Create. Inspire.

This Micro SD memory card has a read and write speed of up to 100mbps and 20mbps respectively, allowing you to transfer a 3GB video in just 38 seconds. Use it to store photos, videos, movies, and more. With a 10-year limited warranty, the memory card also backs its durability and manufacture. The SD memory card can withstand up to 72 hours in seawater, extreme temperatures, and magnetic fields equivalent to an MRI scanner making the go-to SD memory card for adventure and wildlife photographers.

