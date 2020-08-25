FP Studio

Great camera quality

Log on to any social media network and you will be inundated with everyone clicking selfies and posting them. Grandparent or grandchild or even a pet, everyone wants to give it their best shot. This smartphone is for someone who cannot stop clicking their pictures all day. This phone has a sleek design with 13MP+2MP rear dual camera and 5MP front camera, and a good 3GB RAM and 32 GB expandable internal memory. OPPO A12 also has a tremendous battery life and additionally you can unlock your phone through facial recognition and fingerprint sensor.

Infinity V Display

One of the worst feelings ever is to have to keep running to an electrical socket to keep recharging your smartphone because it can’t keep up with your high level of usage. This phone is for someone who doesn’t like that their phone's battery drains off fast. This phone features an Infinity V display, 14MP rear camera and 2MP front camera. It has a surround sound function to give you a theatre-like experience. Samsung Galaxy M01 is a dual sim card smart phone with an octa- core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The best feature of all is that you can watch videos for 16hours non-stop as it has a 4000mAh Battery power.

Fast octa-core processor

For someone who loves a little extra in everything, this smartphone is made for you. It features Halo Full View Display, with an extra clear 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera to spice up your selfies. It comes with face access and a super-fast octa core processor. Vivo Y91i has a triple card slot and upto 256 GB expandable storage. It also has a gaming mode feature and 4030mAh long lasting battery. This phone is perfect for gamers. Now, you can spend even more time on pubG without worrying that your slow phone will cost you a life!

Sleek and stylish design

This smartphone gives you the best of all worlds. It comes with a High Definition+ IPS LCD Display and other features that will amaze you. It has a sleek design available in three attractive colours and offers better hand grip, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. Red MI 8A also features a 13MP rear camera with 2MP depth sensor and 8MP front camera allowing you to take amazing pictures. It has up to 512 GB expandable storage with dual sim. It gives you a powerful 5000mAh battery power.