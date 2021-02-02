Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
Stay fit with these fitness bands under 1,000 rupees


For everyday use

A slim and sleek designed fitness band that is equipped with an intelligent activity tracker that gives real-time tracking and monitoring. It has a highly efficient heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitoring level, and many more. It is provided with a quick snap on the charger that snaps on easily to give you a fully charged band in a couple of hours. SUPRENO New M3 Band Fitness Band Activity Tracker is bluetooth compatible and perfect for everyday use.

Stylish structure

If you are a college-going student or someone who is looking out for a fitness band that does not have not the regular bulge display this product is a must-buy for you. It has a slim, black, and rectangular integrated display in the silicon made body that gives a premium feel and classic look. It has a unisexual make thus can be used by males as well as females. This fitness band monitors your heart rate 24x7 and keeps a track of your activity keeping a check on your health goals. Adlynlife ID117 Plus Bluetooth Smart Fitness Band is water-resistant and is compatible with android, iOS, and bluetooth keeping up your lifestyle.

Health check at your wrist

A 1.4’ screen fitness band that monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen level, and the number of hours you sleep throughout the day and night with its advanced technology which effortlessly syncs with your lifestyle. The in-built step pedometer and multiple workout modes accurately monitors your workout. Being water-resistant this fitness band is perfect for gym and exercise lovers which assists you in completing all your fitness checkboxes. HUG PUPPY M4 Band also has multiple modes that track your activity with its advanced smart sensors.

Suitable for all wrists

With a 380mAh lithium battery, this fitness band will last upto 2 days working flawlessly every second. It has a full touch amoled display designed smartly to ensure it suits on narrow as well as broad wrists. It is equipped with features like 24/7 heart monitoring, calories burnt. Steps count and many more which takes care of your fitness. SHOPTOSHOP MA4 Smart Band is waterproof and has a special sports mode and alarm clock to keep you on time for your workouts. It is excellent to be gifted to anyone who loves to exercise in any form.

