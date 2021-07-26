FP Studio

Best of both worlds

This inverter AC is a beast at cooling without compromising on energy efficiency thanks to its FastCool and 5-star inverter technologies. It is also packed with other features designed to keep your electricity bill low, like IntelliSense, which adjusts power usage and keeps it low. Its Eco mode setting makes it even better for your pocket and the planet! If energy efficiency is your number one priority while shopping for an inverter AC, this is the best pick for you.

For cooler and cleaner air

This machine is powered by duo-cool inverter technology, so it will efficiently cool your room in a jiffy. Its 2.5 PM and dust filters help you beat the heat while getting rid of those nasty air pollutants like pollen. The Glacier mode offers instant cooling at the push of a button. It provides instant relief when you’ve just come back home from a long day out in the sun. If you’re looking for a powerful inverter AC that cools quickly without too much noise, go for this one.

Great cooling with low power consumption

This inverter AC is suitable for rooms with an area of 111 to 150 sq ft. It also comes with a dust filter and anti-bacterial coating. The copper condenser used here adds durability and efficiency in cooling. If you’re looking for an air conditioner that cools quickly without being too power-hungry, try out this one. The R-32 refrigerant gas it contains is also less harmful to the planet. The all-white finish is sleek and will look good on walls of any color.

The AC of the future

This inverter AC works best for medium-sized rooms. Its twin-cool inverter keeps temperature stable and provides quicker cooling. You can control the settings with the AI-enabled Miraie app, which means no more fumbling around in the dark for the AC remote! It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making it extremely easy to use for seniors too. Its Dry mode is perfect for the monsoon season as it absorbs moisture from the air. For a durable product that dials it up on convenience, add this to your cart.