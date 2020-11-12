FP Studio

Ideal for students

Sleek and well designed, this laptop features an integrated graphics card and 4GB of RAM that helps you to make light work of projects and homework. Students who generally spend many hours looking at the laptop's screen will appreciate the Eye Care Mode that reduces blue light and helps protect your eyes from strain. The large,15-inch screen will make sure that you won't have any trouble whether you're doing research online or on a video call with many friends. If you're looking for an excellent yet affordable laptop for your child, pick this one.

For an all in one workstation

Perfect for busy business people, this highly capable laptop comes with a 10th generation core i3 processor at its heart and an anti-glare display that delivers clear and bright images. The key feature of this laptop is that it allows you to increase your productivity by letting you focus on a single screen by seamlessly channelling all your smartphone notifications, texts and calls to your laptop screen. With the 1TB HDD storage, you'll never run out of storage space for all your files. As a bonus, this laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10, and Microsoft Office Home and Student. We highly recommend this laptop for those looking to get things done quickly and efficiently.

Best for travellers

Loaded with great features, this 14-inch laptop makes for an ideal travel buddy. Thanks to its compact design and lightweight, you can comfortably fit this laptop into most bags, and you won't end up with a sore shoulder from carrying it around. The laptop's impressive battery life allows you to break free from the charging cable while letting you work uninterrupted for up to seven hours on a single charge. With loud dual speakers, an HD camera, and integrated microphone keeping in touch can't get any more comfortable while on the go.

If you're looking for a laptop that can keep up with your active lifestyle, this one's for you.

Top performance at work and play

Whether in a meeting or hanging out with friends, this stylish and sleek laptop lets you add a touch of class to whatever you do. The powerful AMD processor is impressively capable and can help you power through the roughest of business days. We were amazed by the FHD LED display that lets you experience media like never before in crystal clear detail. To complete the cinematic experience, the twin stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio help give you truly immersive entertainment. If you’re looking for the perfect blend of a high-performance laptop and a full-fledged media centre, your search ends here.