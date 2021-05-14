Friday, May 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Stay connected with these popular budget laptops


FP StudioMay 14, 2021 01:34:03 IST

Ideal for students
Sleek and well designed, this laptop features an integrated graphics card and 4GB of RAM that helps you to make light work of projects and homework. Students who generally spend many hours looking at the laptop's screen will appreciate the Eye Care Mode that reduces blue light and helps protect your eyes from strain. The large,15-inch screen will make sure that you won't have any trouble whether you're doing research online or on a video call with many friends.
If you're looking for an excellent yet affordable laptop for your child, pick this one.

For an all in one workstation
Perfect for busy business people, this highly capable laptop comes with a 10th generation core i3 processor at its heart and an anti-glare display that delivers clear and bright images. The key feature of this laptop is that it allows you to increase your productivity by letting you focus on a single screen by seamlessly channeling all your smartphone notifications, texts, and calls to your laptop screen. With the 1TB HDD storage, you'll never run out of storage space for all your files. As a bonus, this laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10, and Microsoft Office Home and Student.
We highly recommend this laptop for those looking to get things done quickly and efficiently.

Best for travelers
Loaded with great features, this 14-inch laptop makes for an ideal travel buddy. Thanks to its compact design and lightweight, you can comfortably fit this laptop into most bags, and you won't end up with a sore shoulder from carrying it around. The laptop's impressive battery life allows you to break free from the charging cable while letting you work uninterrupted for up to seven hours on a single charge. With loud dual speakers, an HD camera, and an integrated microphone keeping in touch can't get any more comfortable while on the go.
If you're looking for a laptop that can keep up with your active lifestyle, this one's for you.

Top performance at work and play
Whether in a meeting or hanging out with friends, this stylish and sleek laptop lets you add a touch of class to whatever you do. The powerful AMD processor is impressively capable and can help you power through the roughest of business days. We were amazed by the FHD LED display that lets you experience media like never before in crystal clear detail. To complete the cinematic experience, the twin stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio help give you truly immersive entertainment.
If you’re looking for the perfect blend of a high-performance laptop and a full-fledged media centre, your search ends here.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best solar gadgets for outdoor use

May 14, 2021
Best solar gadgets for outdoor use
USB hubs to make work more convenient

USB hubs to make work more convenient

May 14, 2021
Top USB 3 card readers

Top USB 3 card readers

May 14, 2021
Top 4 Flameless Rechargeable Lighters You Can Buy

Top 4 Flameless Rechargeable Lighters You Can Buy

May 14, 2021
LED torches to light up your world

LED torches to light up your world

May 14, 2021
Top 4 Premium Mobile Phones You Should Consider Buying Or Gifting

Top 4 Premium Mobile Phones You Should Consider Buying Or Gifting

May 14, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021