Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Start your mornings in a clean and hygienic way with these electric toothbrushes


FP StudioFeb 10, 2021 22:55:36 IST

Amazing cleaning action

This product is highly advanced and vibrates at a frequency of 40,000 strokes per minute. It removes plaque with better efficiency than your manual option. It can clean the hard to reach areas with utmost efficiency. The toothbrush cleans and polishes and also massages your teeth to give you a relaxing and fulfilled experience. The charging of this toothbrush is extremely convenient. With just 4 hours of charging it can last for up to 25 days. It comes with two extra brush heads as well. The Agarao Cosmic Electric toothbrush would feel like a regular visit to your dentist, only way better!

Best Oral Care Option

Yet another amazing option, the JSB HF129 Electric Toothbrush provides 31000 vibrations per minute thus effectively relieving your tooth from plaque. It comes with 3 extra toothbrush heads and provides a comfortable oral cleaning experience. It also provides long battery backup for convenient charging. This toothbrush would surely make you feel fresh and energized compared to a manual option as it cleans and massages your teeth as well which a manual one would not. The bristles are also super soft so you would not feel any discomfort while brushing either. The price of the product is also affordable compared to its features and quality.

For healthy gums

The Wurze 1901 Super Sonic Toothbrush provides 40000 strokes per minute thus removing almost 99% of the plaque and germs. It comes with a 5mm wide pulsating head that effectively cleans gums. In an entire day of charge, this toothbrush can last about 30 days. It comes with different modes to clean, polish, massage, and whiten the teeth. This toothbrush can get rid of almost all the dirt and germs and remaining food particles off your mouth. It efficiently removes stains and polishes your teeth. The automatic timer provided helps with even cleaning of your teeth to make sure you are not too harsh with them. There is also a sensitive mode for first-time users to give them that extra gentle feel.

Superior cleaning technology

The Mi Electric Toothbrush provides an 18000 vibrations per minute deep and efficient cleaning of your mouth. With absolutely no effort, you get a thorough and effective cleaning of your mouth and gums in no time. It gives your mouth a refreshing clean up every day. It comes with dual pro brush modes to match your preference. A single full charge of the toothbrush would last 30 days. Its 1PX7 design makes it waterproof. It is an affordable purchase option compared to the list of brilliant features it provides.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Feb 10, 2021
Slim 1TB external hard drives

Slim 1TB external hard drives

Feb 10, 2021
Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Feb 10, 2021

science

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Feb 09, 2021