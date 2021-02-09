FP Studio

Plug-and-play

Here is a microphone kit that gives you great sound quality. Now you can conveniently record your voice by directly connecting this kit to your Windows or Mac computers. It has a rugged construction for durable performance and gives you extremely great sound quality. This kit also features a double windproof net for clarity in your voice and you can control the volume through the mic. Fifine T669 Microphone Kit comes with a durable, versatile and sturdy arm set so you can comfortably record your next podcast. It also comes with a metal tripod so you can carry it around anywhere.

For professional use

This microphone set is suitable for professional use. It is made of a good quality steel material which has been coated with zinc alloy which paired with its sleek body gives it an overall stunning look. It has amazing features that provides vocal intelligibility and crispiness. It also has a mic stand that is extremely easy to install and gives you a recording studio like feeling. Techtest BM800 Microphone Kit has technical specifications which professional microphones have. The microphone also has high quality acoustic foam and a double layered, free angle mesh for clarity in your recordings.

Adjustable scissor arm stand

This condenser microphone is ideal for studios, recording studios, broadcasting, etc. It offers amazing features and can easily connect to computers with 3.5 mm audio jack. This microphone has a simple black color which is made of high quality steel which is durable and has anti-rust properties. Bulfyss Combo of BM 800 Professional Condenser Microphone produces optimum quality sound and reproduces even the most subtle sounds accurately. It also comes with a scissor arm stand that can fold easily, making it convenient to carry it around and also adjust its height and angle to show your perfect voice.

Easy to connect

Here is a simple condenser microphone that will fit right in your budget. It has a black colored body and a plain design that comes along with a desk stand for gaming, recording, streaming purposes. It can easily connect to any computer without the requirement of any extra software driver. It also consists of a mobile phone holder that can rotate 360 degrees. Powerpak BM-800 Microphone has additional features like high output, low self-noise, accurate reproduction of even the most subtle sound, etc. It also has a good noise-cancellation feature.