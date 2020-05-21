FP Studio

A great buy for your surround sound needs

If you’re on a bit of a budget but are still hoping for the high impact sound of a 5.1 channel surround sound system, look no further. This Sony HT-RT3 comes with a soundbar, two rear speakers and a subwoofer that give you impressive Dolby Digital surround sound with a total output of 600W. Sony's S-Master digital amplifier makes sure that the sound is distortion free even at loud volumes making it a great budget option to stream movies or catch your favourite concert without losing out on the sound from the comfort of your living room. Set up was quick and simple - just connect it to your tv with an HDMI cable and you can even set it up with a Blu-ray player and enjoy rich sound at a fairly competitive price point.

If you like your music bassy, this is a no brainer

Enjoy all your favourite music, movies and tv series through just one cable that gives you virtual surround sound and deep bass! Pair this Philips Soundbar with its dedicated subwoofer to your TVs, BD/DVD players, gaming consoles and MP3 players to truly bring your home entertainment alive. We tried it in a large house with high ceilings and were impressed with how the sound quality stood out. Nice mids and lows meant that we enjoyed a full range of sound and while phenomenal sound separation made the experience top-notch! Party-time became easier as we connected wirelessly by Bluetooth and to stream our favourite playlists fluidly and efficiently while the compact subwoofer slips into a corner but still packs a significant punch. If bass is your game, this one is a no-doubter. Go for it!

German sound design at your service

These tower speakers from iconic German brand Blaupunkt boasts of 200W Dolby HD sound with deep bass. HDMI, optical, USB , AUX-in and Bluetooth - so many ways to connect to this set of speakers that make it easy to keep up with your music, movies, news and sports. We found the six different sound modes particularly awesome especially for big game nights. - six modes so versatile all rounder. Turn your living room into a high-energy stadium or punchy dance floor with the flip of a switch. We can say we particularly enjoyed getting into online gaming battles where every shot and vibration took us right to the heart of the battlefield.

Enjoy the legacy of JBL

If you hate the idea of wires running around your home, you’ll love this JBL soundbar. Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to Ultra HD in just a few steps. Wireless and easy to mount anywhere, we love the punchy 510W of power and thundering deep bass from this 10” wireless subwoofer. Cut out quite a few steps and perhaps a few remote controls in the process as this set of speakers works seamlessly with many of today's top TV remote controls. Switch between your TV, laptop, phone or tablet and get top-quality sound whenever you want it. Get this for a clutter-free, aesthetic looking powerhouse performer now!