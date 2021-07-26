Monday, July 26, 2021Back to
Sound bars for that ultimate home theatre feel


Powerful surround sound system
Designed to produce true-to-life sound, this 5.1-channel soundbar fills your room with immersive sound. It comes with Dolby Digital technology and can deliver up to 400W of power output, so whether you're listening to music or watching an action movie, you'll experience realistic surround sound. With plug-and-play support, you can even play music directly off a USB drive. What's more, it also comes with a remote so you can select your ideal sound without leaving the couch.
For a rich home theatre system that brings your movies to life, choose this one.

Stylish looks and immersive sound
With sleek curves and a convenient wall-mountable design, this soundbar fits well into any home's decor. It comes with a 15.5-inch subwoofer that delivers impressive bass and two rear speakers to give you an excellent cinematic audio experience. You'll find connecting your devices is effortless as the rear features several inputs, including HDMI, AUX, and USB. In addition, it comes equipped with reliable Bluetooth, so you'll also have the freedom to stream your music wirelessly right from your smartphone.
For a soundbar that delivers on looks and performance, choose this one.

Ideal for large flat-screen TVs
With a slim profile and powerful 60W output, this soundbar is an affordable solution to upgrading your flat-screen TVs sound. At a length of 95cm, it complements most large TVs. Equipped with four driver units, Bluetooth 5.0, and an inbuilt amplifier, this soundbar delivers excellent results. While the side features physical control buttons, the back has multiple slots that support digital and analog inputs. Convenient and practical, the included remote gives you the freedom to select equalizer presets or adjust the volume hassle-free.
For impressive audio at a pocket-friendly price, we recommend buying this soundbar.

For quality audio with impressive bass
Brought to you by a respected audio equipment brand, this small soundbar pumps out a fantastic 120W of sound. While the powerful standalone subwoofer lets you feel the thump of each deep bass note, the speaker produces mid and high notes in stunning detail. Equipped with hardware to accommodate all devices, you can choose from the included wired or wireless input modes to suit your preference. Ready to use right out of the box, it comes with a line-in cable and a handy remote. If you're looking for a capable 2-channel soundbar, you can't go wrong choosing this one.

