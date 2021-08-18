FP Studio

Sleek design

boAt Rockerz 245v2 allows you to move with a smooth rhythm established by the sleek integral design. Enter an easy access control to ensure that your music and call management are all sorted for when you need to rise to the occasion. Enjoy a tangle-free life with magnetic ear tips which are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant. There’s nothing to plug in here except yourself, just slip into the sound with wireless Bluetooth Connectivity for easy listening and free movements. The HD Premium sound allows you to experience the unreal with dynamic 12mm audio drivers that create the perfect auditory experience. Enjoy play-time for Up To 8 Hours and tune into the sound and stream from your favorite playlists all day.

Voice assistant

A solid metal housing of Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 is built to last. It’s a classy pair of earphones that looks as good as it sounds. It also offers you extra flexibility and portability. Enjoy your music uninterrupted without worrying about dust getting through or water spilling over it. IPX5 technology takes care of damage caused by dust and water. The flexible soft neckband provides a snug fit around the neck so that you can enjoy music for long hours. The Bluetooth V5.0 gives distortion-free sound with reduced power consumption. Faster pairing and stable connection with your gadgets. Go hands-free with the amazing in-built voice assistant.

Great output

Noise Tune Charge Neckband in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones powered by Qualcomm 3003 chipset are simply stunning with their crisp and crystal clear audio quality. These earphones are an ideal music partner owing to their whooping 16 hours of playtime and a dual feature that pairs and connects with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. These are IPX5 rated sweat-proof making them suitable for workouts or any outdoor activities. Additionally, they also come with bass boost buttons for a better music experience.

Ergonomic

Designed to perfection pTron Tangent Beats Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones have a streamlined and flexible design and provides you an unmatched audio experience. It features 10mm, dynamic drivers, along with composite diaphragms to offer stereo sound and rich bass. The magnetic lock earbuds and the soft silica ear caps maximize comfort and convenience and make the earphones tangle-free. It comes with an IPX4 nano-coating to resist dust and sweat, making it a perfect outdoor accessory. Besides, the voice assistant compatibility, passive noise cancellation and the 6 hours of playtime make it a top pick.