Wednesday, August 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Solid wireless earphones to improve your phone experience


FP StudioAug 18, 2021 00:15:07 IST

Sleek design
boAt Rockerz 245v2 allows you to move with a smooth rhythm established by the sleek integral design. Enter an easy access control to ensure that your music and call management are all sorted for when you need to rise to the occasion. Enjoy a tangle-free life with magnetic ear tips which are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant. There’s nothing to plug in here except yourself, just slip into the sound with wireless Bluetooth Connectivity for easy listening and free movements. The HD Premium sound allows you to experience the unreal with dynamic 12mm audio drivers that create the perfect auditory experience. Enjoy play-time for Up To 8 Hours and tune into the sound and stream from your favorite playlists all day.

Voice assistant
A solid metal housing of Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 is built to last. It’s a classy pair of earphones that looks as good as it sounds. It also offers you extra flexibility and portability. Enjoy your music uninterrupted without worrying about dust getting through or water spilling over it. IPX5 technology takes care of damage caused by dust and water. The flexible soft neckband provides a snug fit around the neck so that you can enjoy music for long hours. The Bluetooth V5.0 gives distortion-free sound with reduced power consumption. Faster pairing and stable connection with your gadgets. Go hands-free with the amazing in-built voice assistant.

Great output
Noise Tune Charge Neckband in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones powered by Qualcomm 3003 chipset are simply stunning with their crisp and crystal clear audio quality. These earphones are an ideal music partner owing to their whooping 16 hours of playtime and a dual feature that pairs and connects with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. These are IPX5 rated sweat-proof making them suitable for workouts or any outdoor activities. Additionally, they also come with bass boost buttons for a better music experience.

Ergonomic
Designed to perfection pTron Tangent Beats Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones have a streamlined and flexible design and provides you an unmatched audio experience. It features 10mm, dynamic drivers, along with composite diaphragms to offer stereo sound and rich bass. The magnetic lock earbuds and the soft silica ear caps maximize comfort and convenience and make the earphones tangle-free. It comes with an IPX4 nano-coating to resist dust and sweat, making it a perfect outdoor accessory. Besides, the voice assistant compatibility, passive noise cancellation and the 6 hours of playtime make it a top pick.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Large capacity washing machines for large load cleaning

Aug 09, 2021
Large capacity washing machines for large load cleaning
Sewing machines to create stylish fashion anytime.

Sewing machines to create stylish fashion anytime.

Aug 05, 2021
Top 4 lavalier mics for recording video

Top 4 lavalier mics for recording video

Aug 07, 2021
Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Aug 11, 2021
Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Aug 13, 2021
Top wireless neckband earphones

Top wireless neckband earphones

Aug 13, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021