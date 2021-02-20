Sunday, February 21, 2021Back to
Snazzy children's watches that will help your kids tell time


FP StudioFeb 20, 2021 23:03:09 IST

For young kids

When you're teaching your child to read time, you want a watch that has clear markings on the indices. The Zoop Analog watch fits the bill. The baton indices are studded with small stones which along with the numeral indices make it easy for a child to tell the time in both hours and minutes. This quartz movement watch has a deep indigo dial that features an attractive print of butterflies. The colorful plastic strap has a buckle clasp that's easy to take on and off. We recommend it for kids over 5.

For a fashionable teen

This sophisticated pink watch has sparkling brass fittings, an ombre dial and eye-catching straps printed with tropical motifs. It comes in a brightly hued vintage tin package in the signature style of its manufacturer Chumbak. The packaging keeps the watch safe from damage and also makes it a perfect gift. The quartz movement watch fits snugly on the wrist and has a breezy, fun, feminine vibe that your fashion-forward teenager will just love. It's water-resistant up to 50/100 m and pairs well with any outfit.

For active, stylish kids

This zany and striking orange Analog display watch catches the eye. It has a stainless-steel back and body but it's covered in Resin fibre casing. The straps are resin too. This watch fits a little chunky on the wrist and has an aesthetic that reminds you of the late '90s (which we love, of course). The best features of this timepiece include its durability, its style, and the price point which delivers a quality product at an affordable price. We recommend it for active kids with a unique sense of style.

Pretty in Pink

The Papio Analogue watch has a diamond white dial in stainless steel and a hot pink strap made of PU. We love the diamante design details on the watch but its good looks aren't the only thing that gets our vote. This watch is made from high-quality materials that are unlikely to cause skin irritations around the wrist. The watch itself uses a classic quartz movement, which is a technology used to get a precise reading of time. Your child won't ever be late for sports practice again!

