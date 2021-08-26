FP Studio

Extremely stylish

The Redmi Note 10 is the latest phone in this budget. The Full HD+AMOLED dot display and 48 MP Sony IMX582 Quad Camera are it’s USP. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and 5000 mAh battery gives an amazing performance. The multiple colour variants adds to its stylish look. Redmi Note 10 contains a 33W fast charger in-box with a type C connector that charges your phone from 0-100% in just 74 minutes. It offers a USF 2.2 storage with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory expandable upto 512 GB.

Teardrop display

Grab life, live it to the full and share it with those who matter most. Nokia G20 makes that last bit easier with its Impressive 6.5” (16.51cm) HD+ screen, 1600x720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, with a teardrop display and a brightness boost. With its 48 MP quad camera, powerful AI imaging modes and OZO Audio, it’s never been easier to capture everything you see and hear. It’s all powered by a battery that lasts for up to 3 days between charges. Increased security with face and fingerprint unlock. All in all, this is a phone you can trust to keep all of your great work safe and secure.

High battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Series has never disappointed us and this time they have come up with a 6000 mAh battery which is very unusual for a Samsung phone and to enrich the user experience it comes with a Super AMOLED- Infinity U cut display. It works on an Android OS with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory expandable to 512 GB. Don’t miss capturing your moments with the 64 MP Quad camera setup with an ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 1 year manufacturer warranty and Amazon Prime Membership gives a free screen replacement for 6 months.

Great camera

Oppo A31 comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Oppo A31 (2020) is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM. The Oppo A31 (2020) runs Android 9 and is powered by a 4230mAh non-removable battery. It runs ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera) and 8MP front camera.