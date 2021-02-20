Sunday, February 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Smart laptop roller cases for your travel


FP StudioFeb 20, 2021 22:04:25 IST

Carry your world with you

At 38 litres this laptop roller case can fit a laptop of 16.4 inches and packs in quite a few things quickly. The minimalist design is well thought through and offers a conveniently organised layout, making it easy to pack even at the last minute. The outer polyester material is sturdy and lightweight, allowing you to make use of your entire weight allowance. Built for those who don't just travel but hustle all over the place, this is the ultimate travel companion.

Navigate the world of business travel with style

Designed to preserve your laptop from all the bumps and knocks, this rolling laptop case is full of conveniently placed pockets. Lightweight and sturdy it smoothly fits under airplane seats and rolls easily over different surfaces in airport tarmacs, urban streets, and more. The rigid outer material means you don't have to worry about scuffs and marks. If you're looking for a basic stroller with quick-rolling wheels, get this one right now.

Two for the price of one

A smartly designed and reliable product works well for trips, usually 1-3 nights long. It's spacious enough to fit your clothes, accessories and even has a removable laptop bag - an innovative feature to get all your luggage into cabin-sized allowances. The slim case protects up to a 15.4" laptop and offers a convenient alternative to strapping on another bag. Featuring a robust build and a strong handle, this is the ultimate partner for short trips you need to take on short notice.

Spacious enough to fit a large laptop easily

This high-quality, stylish roller is easy to wheel around the airport and conferences, through busy channels and even on bumpy streets thanks to its 360-degree wheels and easy to retract and pull out handle. Freeing you from the hassle of carrying it around, you can grab this handle and go. It also gets top marks for its roomy size that will easily fit a 17" laptop and a tablet. Its large pockets let you stow or quickly reach for all your chargers, notes and devices quickly and conveniently. If you're looking for a roller bag that a great pick overall, this is it.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws
Cute analog watches for children

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Feb 12, 2021
Access easy ergonomic typing with these top wireless keyboards

Access easy ergonomic typing with these top wireless keyboards

Feb 10, 2021
Rock it up with these top stereo gaming speakers

Rock it up with these top stereo gaming speakers

Feb 10, 2021

science

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021