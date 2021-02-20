FP Studio

Carry your world with you

At 38 litres this laptop roller case can fit a laptop of 16.4 inches and packs in quite a few things quickly. The minimalist design is well thought through and offers a conveniently organised layout, making it easy to pack even at the last minute. The outer polyester material is sturdy and lightweight, allowing you to make use of your entire weight allowance. Built for those who don't just travel but hustle all over the place, this is the ultimate travel companion.

Navigate the world of business travel with style

Designed to preserve your laptop from all the bumps and knocks, this rolling laptop case is full of conveniently placed pockets. Lightweight and sturdy it smoothly fits under airplane seats and rolls easily over different surfaces in airport tarmacs, urban streets, and more. The rigid outer material means you don't have to worry about scuffs and marks. If you're looking for a basic stroller with quick-rolling wheels, get this one right now.

Two for the price of one

A smartly designed and reliable product works well for trips, usually 1-3 nights long. It's spacious enough to fit your clothes, accessories and even has a removable laptop bag - an innovative feature to get all your luggage into cabin-sized allowances. The slim case protects up to a 15.4" laptop and offers a convenient alternative to strapping on another bag. Featuring a robust build and a strong handle, this is the ultimate partner for short trips you need to take on short notice.

Spacious enough to fit a large laptop easily

This high-quality, stylish roller is easy to wheel around the airport and conferences, through busy channels and even on bumpy streets thanks to its 360-degree wheels and easy to retract and pull out handle. Freeing you from the hassle of carrying it around, you can grab this handle and go. It also gets top marks for its roomy size that will easily fit a 17" laptop and a tablet. Its large pockets let you stow or quickly reach for all your chargers, notes and devices quickly and conveniently. If you're looking for a roller bag that a great pick overall, this is it.