boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speakers

boAt Stone 200 Bluetooth speaker can be wirelessly connected to Bluetooth devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers to playback any music collection stored on them. Thanks to its powerful battery, the system delivers powerful sound, separated from any mains supply, for up to 8-10 hours and is the perfect companion for you in the park, whilst camping or on the beach. Process control can get rid of complicated connections and wiring distance constraints, users can enjoy high-quality music. Plug it in plug into Nirvana.

JBL Endurance Run BT Sweat Proof Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones

Designed to endure and outlast your high intensity outdoor or indoor workout sessions in any weather conditions. The Bluetooth wireless allows you to stream high-quality music without the worry of messy wires interfering with your workout.

In-line one-button remote with microphone enables hands-free calling, allowing you to focus on your workout. A double press of the button activates Google Now or Siri.

Magnetic earbuds are present that allow easy cable management when not in use.

Streaming wirelessly, the JBL Endurance RUNBT will get you the motivation you need to push harder with powerful JBL sound.

With their FlipHook design, they adapt to an in-ear or behind-the-ear fit for added convenience. A comfortable combination of FlexSoft ear tips and TwistLock technology means these buds are guaranteed never to hurt or fall out. Thanks to IPX5 sweatproof, JBL Endurance RUNBT headphones keep up with your every step so sweat or rain will not ruin your workout. With playback of 6 hours, the JBL Endurance RUNBT feature an in-line microphone and remote for hands-free control of sound and calls, which is a travel companion too.

Dragon Touch Native 4K30fps Touch Screen Action Camera

Dragon Touch Native 4K30fps Action Camera with Touch Screen EIS Remote Control Vista 5 WiFi 100 feet Waterproof Sports Camera 2 Batteries and Mounting Accessories Kit is the best travel friend.

It has built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), which delivers spectacularly smooth and steady videos in up to 4K/30fps resolution, ensuring excellent experience in shooting fast-moving objects.

You just have to put the remote on your wrist while installing the sports camera on your helmet, it is convenient to record moments in places you can't reach. This has a wireless range up to 10m (33ft). The remote is not waterproof.

This device is equipped with the waterproof case, you can deep dive below 30 meters. This underwater camera is ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, etc.

The zoom works with professional 4K/30FPS, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/60FPS video and 16MP photo resolution enable you to capture exciting moments.

This action camera features multiple functions including car mode, upside down, time-lapse video, time-lapse photography, loop recording, slow motion and burst photo.

Targus APK01AP-52 World Power Travel Adapter

The World Power Travel Adapters create a universal solution that allows you to connect to any standard wall outlet worldwide. Simply attach any of the three interchangeable adapters to your device's AC power cord.

A storage tube is also included for ease of portability. They also feature red safety shutters for protection against accidental contact with electrical current and are made of high impact durable polycarbonate plastic. Travel light around the world with one set of universal power adapters for all of your powering needs.

Philips 10000 mAh Power Bank (DLP9001NB, DLP9001NB) (Black, Lithium Polymer)

With the minuscule battery life of most smartphones and tablets, it is very important to carry a battery pack these days. The Philips 10000 mAh Power Bank has a battery with 10000 mAh capacity. It provides charging time of AC Adaptor Charging, Charging time: 10 Hours, USB Charging. Over that, it has 2 USB port/s and power output of 5 V. This power bank weighs 193 gm.

Make your travel better with the most durable power bank, click as many pictures you like.