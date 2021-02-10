FP Studio

Robust make

If you are someone constantly on the go and need an external hard drive to survive the everyday rough handling, this product is made for you. It has an incredibly robust built which includes a shockproof, pressure-resistant design, anti-static resistance, and a soft rubber underbelly. This 1TB hard drive is a stylish case and is very light in weight making it easy to be carried anywhere. With the USB 3.0 port, you have blazing fast access to Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD contents and turn out to be a perfect solution for almost everyone who is running low on storage.

High security

An external hard drive powered by WD Discovery software that enables you to connect to popular social media and cloud storage services with seamlessly importing, organizing, storing, and sharing the contents as you wish. You no longer need to worry about the security of your data as it is completely safe with the built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption, all you have to do is activate the password protection and set up a personalized password. Western Digital WD works with Chromebooks and is sleek in made with a good stylish appearance. So if you are looking for an external hard drive with security assurances, this is the one for you.

Built-in internal shock sensor

If you are someone who is looking out for a highly compact external hard drive, this product is made for you. This external hard drive is highly compact and fits into the palm of your hand making it easy to slip into a pocket or any small space on go. Built with an easy plug-n-play operation it has a super speed USB port of 3.0. This 1TB hard drive comes in a matt finish casing with an inbuilt internal shock sensor. Toshiba Canvio Basic allows you to quickly access your data on any device without the need of installing software.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac

A simple plug-in to seamlessly transfer data via a USB 3.0 to your device may it be Windows or Mac, this portable external hard drive is compatible with both of them. Along with its highly efficient working it is also designed in a very classy manner with a chic polished aluminum enclosure for better safety. The best feature about this hard drive is it enables you to personalized the backup automatically to your convenience. An Add-on bonus is Seagate 1TB Backup comes with a two-month complimentary membership to Adobe CC Photography Plan making it best for photography enthusiasts.