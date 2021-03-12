FP Studio

Mobile Cover for Samsung

TheGiftKart is a mobile back case cover for Samsung Galaxy M02s. This sturdy armor case has a rugged construction which provides the phone all-around protection. It has raised lips on the front & back to provide proper camera & screen protection. It has an innovative ring holder design that is highly adjustable which allows you to hold the phone with extreme ease & comfort. The Inbuilt Stand provides you a hands-free experience while watching any movie or video content. A high-quality metal plate is installed in this case which makes it compatible with that magnetic car holder in your car.

Matte Back Cover

This has a new color button design back cover for Samsung Galaxy M02s only. Mobbysol contains high-grade polycarbonate and TPU materials, soft sides and corners create enhanced security during drops and falls. It is matte back, prevents fingerprint, and enhances the look of your Smartphone while guarding against scratches and other damage. It is made up of anti-slip material.

Dual-color cover

This is an armor shockproof case cover for Samsung Galaxy M02s. ShopByShop dual-layered case protects your phone from bumps, scrapes and drops. This phone case is durable and reliable, soft and lightweight. Offers full protection to the device, such as scratch resistance, slip resistance, heat-dissipation, shock absorption, front raised edges and corner protection. It has several precise cut-outs and button covers that allow unobstructed access to all features without needing to remove the case.

Sleek cover

The case has a sleek design; a high-quality brushed design that enhances your device looks without adding much bulk to your mobile. NishTech flexible cover’s high-quality TPU material absorbs shock during impact thereby safeguarding your device. The nonglossy sides ensure sufficient grip to prevent slips. It has a raised lip with an extra cushion on the edges which ensures that your screen does not touch the surface when face down.