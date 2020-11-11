FP Studio

The compact all-in-one

For gorgeous travel pictures even when you're travelling solo, this selfie stick with a folding tripod is a great idea at a compact 17.7 inches when folded down and a max of 54in when extended completely, it is compatible with devices that run on iOS and Android 4.3 and newer. The rechargeable battery makes it easy to take anywhere without worrying about the hassle of getting physical batteries when running low. If you're looking for a selfie stick that is feature-rich and even has a detachable remote shutter, look no further than this one. You won't be disappointed.

The versatile selfie hero

It was love at first click with this well-designed selfie stick. Besides being able to expand and help you get the right height for the perfect video or snapshot, the 360-swivel head makes it possible to aim it wherever you want it and grab the most creative angles with ease. Easy to connect via Bluetooth you can use this for everything from selfies to remote working, teaching and more with easy. Just click it to take one shot or hold the button down to take several, it's compact enough to travel with and store too. If you're looking for a reliable tool that is durable and well-designed, look no further.

The action-ready stick

This integrated tripod selfie-stick is impressive. Lightweight and sturdy and it's not bulky unlike other selfie sticks with similar features. We loved how it was easy to fit several phones, even with clunky cases while staying stable. There are plenty of selfie sticks with complicated locking or phone holding mechanisms, many of which still can't hold onto your phone correctly. This isn't the case with this one. Compatible with most smartphones, we even tried flipping it upside down to check! If you're looking for a Bluetooth selfie stick that's easy to set up, use and get incredible pictures, pick this one.

A must-have for every social media star

A well-designed and sturdy selfie stick, this one comes with an integrated tripod, Bluetooth connectivity, full 360° clamp rotation and a wireless clicker. Whether you have millions of views on your YouTube channel or enjoy a big following on TikTok, this selfie stick can be your best investment yet. With three seconds to make the tripod appear, this ingenious design makes quick set up and great shots easily doable. Perfect for those with unsteady hands, the gimbal keeps your footage smooth and jerk-free every time. For anyone who works looking to better their photo and video content, this product is the way to go.