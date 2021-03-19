FP Studio

Diskless network storage

Western Digital My Cloud Expert series NAS lets you easily centralize and protect your valuable content from your computers. It can be accessed anytime and anywhere. It is powered by a strong Marvell Armada 388 1.6 GHz dual-core processor. This NAS gives you ultra-fast transfer speeds of 116mbps upload and 116mbps download to keep up with your high-performance needs. It has a built-in Twonky DLNA-certified media server. It provides multiple data protection options to secure your content from unexpected loss.

Disk Manager

Synology DiskStation DS220j is entry-level network-attached storage for your household to store and share photos, videos, documents, and all types of personal data. DS220j is an entry-level 2-bay NAS designed for home and personal users to store and share photos, videos, and documents. The private cloud solution is powered by the award-winning DiskStation Manager (DSM) OS, providing an intuitive user interface and safe data protection approaches for easy digital asset backups from computers and mobile devices.

Fast Backup network storage

Asus NAS-M25 has massive storage at blazing speeds. It offers ten-second system backup and fast restore for every application and circumstance. It has DLNA compatibility and 200X read speeds making it ideal for use in entertainment centers. It enables easy slide-and-snap 3.5" hard drive installation, and the friendly user interface and durable design ensure great value and longevity.

Ready NAS

Netgear Ready NAS has a Quad-core Cortex A15. It has a 1.4GHz processor with 2GB of RAM, up to 200mbps read and 160mbps write speeds. It has supported 2.5 inches or 3.5 inches SATA/SSD drives. It provides Full HD 1080p wire speed streaming and transcoding; it has near-0 loss throughput antivirus built-in. It has 2x throughput in link aggregation mode and an advanced BTRFS file system that delivers 5 levels of complete data protection.