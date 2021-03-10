FP Studio

Ultra Slim monitor

Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim monitor gives an exceptional full HD IPS 21.5 Inch ultra thin display. It lets you enjoy immaculate image quality with 1920x1080 resolution and 178 degree wide viewing angles. It has a blue light shield, is flicker-less, has a comfy view which helps to protect the eyes and gives comfortable viewing experience. It comes with integrated 2WX 2 Stereo speakers for enhanced multimedia experience.

Backlit Computer Monitor

DELL 21.5 inch SE2219HX is an ultra thin bezel LED backlit computer monitor. It protects your eyes by minimizing harmful blue light with Dell’s comfort view feature. The stand is 30 percent smaller. It lets you free up desk space without compromising sturdiness. It has a built-in power supply unit which further reduces clutter. The image quality provides 1920x1080 resolution. The monitor is a full HD monitor.

LCD Monitor

LG 22 inch is an IPS Panel (Neo Blade One Technology). The narrow bezel enhances the look and feel. It has AMD Free sync technology which eliminates tearing from the low frame rate and also screen-stuttering as a connecting HDMI port. The monitor also has black stabilizer which ensures visibility of dark areas when gaming. It comes with PIP Mode which lets you work while watching a video in a window floating on the screen.

Full HD screen slim monitor

HP- 21.5 inch lets you enjoy a big screen experience with this stylish HP display. The advanced IPS technology provides up to 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles with consistent detail and vibrant color. This ultra slim, nearly borderless design with Full HD comes at a great value and gives you the connections you need to easily hook up your laptop or desktop. The low blue light mode subtly shifts your display’s colors to a warmer spectrum, while making whites more natural and putting less strain on your eyes. The IPL panel lets you see your screen with consistent detail, vibrant color, and ultra-wide 178 degree viewing angles.