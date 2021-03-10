Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Save space with these Ultra slim monitors


FP StudioMar 10, 2021 23:47:01 IST

Ultra Slim monitor
Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim monitor gives an exceptional full HD IPS 21.5 Inch ultra thin display. It lets you enjoy immaculate image quality with 1920x1080 resolution and 178 degree wide viewing angles. It has a blue light shield, is flicker-less, has a comfy view which helps to protect the eyes and gives comfortable viewing experience. It comes with integrated 2WX 2 Stereo speakers for enhanced multimedia experience.

Backlit Computer Monitor
DELL 21.5 inch SE2219HX is an ultra thin bezel LED backlit computer monitor. It protects your eyes by minimizing harmful blue light with Dell’s comfort view feature. The stand is 30 percent smaller. It lets you free up desk space without compromising sturdiness. It has a built-in power supply unit which further reduces clutter. The image quality provides 1920x1080 resolution. The monitor is a full HD monitor.

LCD Monitor
LG 22 inch is an IPS Panel (Neo Blade One Technology). The narrow bezel enhances the look and feel. It has AMD Free sync technology which eliminates tearing from the low frame rate and also screen-stuttering as a connecting HDMI port. The monitor also has black stabilizer which ensures visibility of dark areas when gaming. It comes with PIP Mode which lets you work while watching a video in a window floating on the screen.

Full HD screen slim monitor
HP- 21.5 inch lets you enjoy a big screen experience with this stylish HP display. The advanced IPS technology provides up to 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles with consistent detail and vibrant color. This ultra slim, nearly borderless design with Full HD comes at a great value and gives you the connections you need to easily hook up your laptop or desktop. The low blue light mode subtly shifts your display’s colors to a warmer spectrum, while making whites more natural and putting less strain on your eyes. The IPL panel lets you see your screen with consistent detail, vibrant color, and ultra-wide 178 degree viewing angles.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Mar 01, 2021
Top smartphones with fingerprint lock
Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Mar 01, 2021
Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Mar 01, 2021
Four Best Hidden Cameras For Optimum Surveillance

Four Best Hidden Cameras For Optimum Surveillance

Feb 26, 2021
Top Four Smartwatches to Track Your Fitness

Top Four Smartwatches to Track Your Fitness

Feb 26, 2021
Universal Remotes That Give Better Control Over Your Home

Universal Remotes That Give Better Control Over Your Home

Feb 26, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021