iBall Heavy Bass Thunder 2.1 Multimedia Speakers

Add depth to your audio experience with the powerful deep bass-driven stereo sound of Thunder 2.1. The premium set of speakers offers high bass and deep treble. The pulsating speaker set enjoys multiple connectivity options that include BT, USB, SD/MMC, AUX and FM that facilitates a unique experience. It comes with a handy remote to manage your music. You can play, pause or skip and change bass/treble functions all through a remote. The speakers have stunning RGB LED lights on the woofer.

Redragon Orpheus GS550 Stereo Gaming Speakers Sound bar

This a full range 2.0 channel stereo PC speakers/sound bar with red LED backlight. This adds to the quirky look of the speaker. The Orpheus GS550 stereo speaker has 6W power (3W x 2). It offers 2 in 1 speakers and sound bar design. You can simply combine the speakers into a sound bar. It has a convenient 3.5mm audio interface port on the speaker to connect your headphones and mic. There is a volume knob to control your desired level of sound. This is perfect for people who regularly host small gaming parties or events.

Live Tech SP12 Full Size 2.0 Stereo Gaming Speaker

This speaker has great sound quality with rich bass and excellent clarity. The stereo speaker can be connected with USB power with a standard 3.5 mm pin. The device is made of good quality material with amazing RGB LED lighting ambiance. The speaker yields an output of 3W X 2 RMS max. It is equipped with a precise volume controller to help you enjoy music and sound the way you like it. It is highly suitable for regular use.

N/W 4.1 Channel Theatre Speaker System

This is a surround sound home theatre system. It comes with a 6.5” Subwoofer with built-in receiver, 3” centre channel speaker and 3” full range front speakers. It comes with top quality MDF wood cabinets with plastic front panels, built-in FM receiver with amazing reception and5 preset equalizer curves. You can independently control the volume of the speaker. The 5 RCA audio outputs connect to the 5 speakers, 6 RCA DVD audio inputs, 2 RCA aux inputs, FM antenna input. The device comes with a full function remote. Zero distortion can be heard even with volume and bass settings all the way up!