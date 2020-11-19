FP Studio

Ideal travel companion

Featuring an impressive 'lift and cut' system, with this device you can get a faster and more effective trim as compared to other trimmers. No matter what look you aim for, this machine gives you the flexibility to choose from ten length settings with 1mm steps. Lightweight and small enough to fit into your toiletries pouch, this trimmer is a great accessory for grooming on the go. Comfortable on your skin, the self-sharpening blades have rounded tips that prevent irritation. Keeping your trimmer clean is easy as this device comes with a detachable, water-resistant head. For the best blend of functionality and comfort, we recommend investing in this trimmer.

Best for haircuts at home

Featuring an ergonomic design and stainless steel blades this trimmer makes getting rid of unwanted hair effortless. The IP7 waterproof rating means that you can use this trimer on wet hair without worrying about damaging the device. With just two switches; one for power and another for selecting the trim length, this device is extremely easy to use. Despite its low price, we were impressed with its reliability and consistent performance. The four comb attachments included in the box, make it easy to have quality haircuts without leaving your home.

If you're looking for an excellent trimmer at a pocket-friendly price, then your search ends here.

For a durable, clean shaving experience

This trimmer comes with a quick-adjust dial so you can comfortably set the trimming length to between 2mm and 18mm as per your requirements. Made from high-quality stainless steel, the blades of this trimmer remain sharp, so you'll always get a clean shaving experience without worrying about rust. This product feels sturdy when you use it, and unlike the competition, it cuts hair silently with minimal vibrations. Forgot to charge it? No problem, you get the freedom to use this trimmer with the cord or as a wireless unit. If you're looking for a quality trimmer that offers a great blend of durability and function, pick this one.

Best for keeping beards in check

Packed with many impressive features, you're sure to love this handy trimmer.

Using the included USB cable, you can fully charge this device in just 1.5 hours. The incredible runtime of up to 90 minutes gives you enough time to try out even the most complex of beard styles. No matter how long your beard is, you'll appreciate the 20 length settings that offer amazing 0.5mm precision cuts. This fantastic device comes with a convenient charging dock and features a LED light to indicate charging and battery level. We highly recommend this trimmer for its excellent battery life and precise performance.