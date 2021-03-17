FP Studio

Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

Exercising with music can help you get through a tough workout, and it might help you perform better. With iBall EarWear Sporty is here with a wireless future at your doorstep. Now you have the potential to take your activities to the next level. Whenever on-the-go, don’t forget to pack your music with you. Its fitted in-line mic allows for hands-free calls. Multi-point technology that allows users to connect 2 phones simultaneously and the angular earbuds for comfort fit, ideal for workout sessions. Do not miss out on the sporty look that will motivate you to go the extra mile.

Bluetooth Earphone

Now you can listen and earn with the bolt play app. Simply connect your device to Fire-Boltt Echo 1300 Bluetooth Earphone, stream your favourite music, watch movies, play games and get exciting rewards for this. It has easy Control Buttons on the headphones so that you can play and pause music, adjust the volume, skip tracks, answer and end calls, and activate the voice control of your phone even while you are working out or doing sports. The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth wireless earphones have reliable water & sweat-proof Nano-coating for use and improved durability in intense workouts or exercises in light rain, making them perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, travelling and etc.

Neckband in-Ear Wireless Earphones

Music exerts an ergogenic effect when it improves physical performance by either delaying fatigue or increasing work capacity often resulting in higher than expected levels of endurance, power, productivity, or strength. Boult Audio ProBass Groove Neckband in-Ear Wireless Earphones is a stylish neckband with a premium finish. This neckband will sit comfortably around your neck without any pulling or tugging on your earbuds. The Wireless Bluetooth neckband is lightweight and flexible to carry all day around the neck. The ergonomic fit prevents it from falling off, even when you work out. Its noise Isolating Aerospace Grade AL Drivers cancels the noise, allowing you to unplug yourself from the world. The nano-coating protects the earphones from sweat and water ensuring that nothing interrupts your workout session.

Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running

Go ahead, push yourself there are no wires holding you back, and you have an impressive audio performance to match your intensity. Volume-optimized EQ delivers consistent sound, even when you have to turn it up in the crowded gym. You have full control without breaking stride and you can change songs, volume or take calls without reaching for your device. Bose SoundSport wireless headphones make listening easy, so you can focus on the real challenge. The acoustic ports are positioned to resist sweat and weather, and a hydrophobic cloth keeps moisture out. Its inline mic and remote lets you easily change volume, skip tracks, take calls and initiate voice commands. So you stay in control of all that performance without reaching for your device.