Easy on the eyes

This 6-inch screen sports a crystal clear 800*600 resolution. The screen lighting function allows you to adjust the brightness so that you don't strain your eyes. We've tested reading the Docooler out in bright sunshine and there is no glare or reflected light at all. This e-reader comes with a built-in 8GB memory but there is a slot where you can insert a memory card of up to 32GB. With five reading mode keys and multiple language support settings, this e-reader is perfect for students, language learners or people who like to read outdoors.

Style Quotient

The Comfort Light Pro feature on the Kobo Aura H2O cuts down on blue light exposure and adjusts brightness by responding to the surroundings. If you'd rather adjust the light to your preference simply run your fingers down the screen to dim or brighten the light. The e-reader is more square-shaped than long with narrower margins. This makes it lighter, quirkier and doesn't affect your e-reading experience in the slightest. The inbuilt reading stats that tell you how far you've gotten in your book makes this a great choice for readers who want to track their reading.

For voracious readers

With a 7-inch screen and a glare-free resolution, this light, ergonomic e-reader has a dedicated page-turn button and is built for the avid reader. Personalise the light feature by switching from a no-nonsense white to warm amber. Adjust text and font sizes and switch between reading and listening to audiobooks on your Kindle app without losing your place. Besides, this e-reader can be immersed in two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes. The 33 GB storage and access to new releases make this great for readers who like to keep up with a global reading community.

Great for students

Barnes and Noble's Nook has a host of attractive features. For starters, there's the easy-grip body with the large bezel. The raised page-turning buttons on either side of the screen allow you to move back and forth in your book or read faster. You can adjust line spacing, fonts and margin space, make notes, highlight paragraphs, access social media and also look up the inbuilt dictionary. Layouts and reading lists are easy to operate and navigate too. As a bonus, the Nook is waterproof and can withstand tea and coffee spills from all-night reading sessions.