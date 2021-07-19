Monday, July 19, 2021Back to
Lightweight
Lap your friends with Hyperkin's Racing Wheel Set for Switch Joy-Con controllers (2 wheel attachments). With its lightweight, durable and ergonomic design, you will feel like you are actually on the race track. Maneuver through complicated courses while resting your fingers comfortably on the provided SL and SR triggers. Joy-Con fits securely into the central slot and is easy to remove. Win the grand prix with Hyperkin.

Extra padding
AmazonBasics Steering Wheel Controller for Nintendo Switch - Set of 2, Blue And Red come with a dual injection grip for better hold and comfortable for long hours of gaming sessions. It has large SR/SL shoulder buttons for ultimate control. Don’t worry that you will be left out playing alone because they have 2 controllers One for the left controller and one for the right so you can play with a friend.

Realistic Wheel
Nitho Drive Pro V16 Racing Wheel is a multi-format racing wheel for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Buckle up for the ride of your life with this gaming realistic steering wheel full-size 26cm wheel, 270 degrees turning with vibration motors, sensitivity adjustment and programming the buttons. The racing wheel is equipped with pedals for realistic driving action, with a foldable footrest ensuring stability while driving. Integrated stick shifter forward and back for immersive physical movement, F1 style paddle shifters behind the wheel for more professional driver move. The curved base can easily sit on your knees, or fix on a flat table using suckers or included c-clamps if the surface is not air-tight.

Durable design
Verilux JoyCon Grip is compatible with Switch. Its perfect design makes it immersive when playing normal games or racing games. It is made from superior quality ABS material making it durable against high temperatures and anti-shock which ensures longer life. The ergonomic design reduces pain from long hours of playing. Unique cat ear design, not only changes the appearance but also makes it easy for you to operate the Joy-Con.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

