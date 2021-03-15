FP Studio

Multi worlds

God of War III Remastered is ready for the next generation. All previous DLC costumes and content are included. God of War III Remastered photo mode will allow players to freeze, edit, and share photos of all of Kratos’ jaw-dropping actions. Groundbreaking Depth of Scale - From the glittering marble of halls of Mt Olympus to the desolate deserts of Tartarus, Kratos will explore worlds both epic and majestic. With its Stylized Realism, players will battle in detailed and unique 3D worlds lit by thousands of dynamic lights and textures with quadruple the resolution, now refreshed in stunning detail.

Mystery and a mission

Now experience Aloy of Nora’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger. Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game. Horizon Zero Dawn is an exhilarating action role-playing game exclusively for the PlayStation 4 System, developed by the award-winning Guerrilla Games, creators of PlayStation's venerated Killzone franchise. Embark on a compelling, emotional journey and unravel mysteries of tribal societies, ancient artifacts and advanced technologies that will determine the fate of this planet and of life itself. Get bonus costumes, weapons and item packs are available after downloading Horizon Zero Dawn.

A puzzler

Start your journey through an action-packed story as a treasure hunter. Thrown back into the dangerous underworld he’d tried to leave behind, Nathan Drake must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves. Join Drake, Sam, Elena, and Sully on an epic adventure around the globe, through jungle isles, bustling cities, and snow-capped peaks in search of a lost fortune in Naughty Dog’s acclaimed blockbuster. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End lets you solve intricate puzzles and fight to keep the lost artifact from falling into the hands of a ruthless warmonger. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve and ultimately what he's willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.

Hunting Game

Improve your perceptual decision making, or the ability to identify and select targets playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition bringing together the base game and all the additional content released to date. It includes the hearts of stone and blood and wine expansions, which offer a massive 50 hours of additional storytelling as well as new features and new areas that expand the explorable world by over a third. Afford access to all additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side quests, game modes and new GWENT cards.