PET film

The HORI Screen Protective Filter for Nintendo Switch is manufactured in Japan from high-quality PET film to perfectly fit your Nintendo Switch screen with thousands of satisfied users enjoying unparalleled protection, clarity, and ease of application, and HORI's patented application method gets you the perfect results the first time. Simply position in place and pull from the center to apply without dust or bubbles. You'll barely know it's there, but you can rest assured knowing your Nintendo Switch screen will be protected from scratches and wear for years to come.

Ergonomic case

Mumba Dockable TPU Grip Protective Cover Case for Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con Controller is made with shock-absorbent flexible TPU and anti-scratch PC material which protects your device from everyday bumps, drops, falls, scratches, dust, and fingerprints. The ergonomically designed handles are easy to grip and comfortable for extended gameplay and the sturdy grip case allows you to take out both JoyCon without removing the whole case.

Tempered glass

Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch fits into your Switch docking station. This is good for people who use the dock frequently and worry about scratching the Switch every time you pull it out and back in. The cover case for Nintendo Switch provides extra durability, protection and comfort. It prevents scratches and drops. It makes your Nintendo Switch easy to hold. The protective kit has a tempered glass screen protector and 6 rubber covers for the joy-con stick. It also includes a dust sticker and a cleaning cloth. The Joy-con cases are separate. The controllers can be easily attached or removed with the protectors on. It is easy to install and remove. Note: You must remove the case from joy-con to put them in the controller grip. You can put your sticker on the Switch and the clear case can show off your Switch design. This hard plastic shell will not get yellow so it will keep clear all the time. It fits perfectly in a standard carrying case.

Ultimate transparency

SmartDevil Nintendo Switch Lite screen protector is only 0.33mm thin and ultra-lightweight, enabling “exquisite touch” screen protection without affecting the sensitivity of the touch screen. This 9H Hardness screen protector can effectively protect your Nintendo Switch from unwanted scuffs and scratches by knife, keys and some other hard substances. The most important thing is that the SmartDevil protective film has 99.99% transparency for an optimal, natural and clear viewing experience. The Tempered glass is hydrophobic and oleophobic, preventing any marks on the screen and protecting it from damage.