AirPod case

The MOBiZAFS Airpods case is made of food-grade silicone material, which is different from other ordinary silicone cases. The material does not age. The case uses the latest one-piece moulding process and micro-matte technology on the surface. It leaves no fingerprints, is anti-fall and 100% dust-proof. It is washable. The durable carabiner makes the case accessible and secure against loss and thefts. The bottom grooving design gives you easy access to the lightning port, no need to take out of the case when charging.

Case Cover for Airpods

The Teclusive Case Cover for Airpods has a marble finish design which makes your gadget look elegant and unique. It is made with durable hard polycarbonate plastic to provide full protection to your Airpods. The exquisite cutouts for charging your gadget at ease as per your convenience. The case fully protects your Airpods from day to day scratches.

AirPod Case cover

This case is a stylish, soft and durable PU leather carry pouch and is perfect for Airpods. They fully protect your case from scratches, shock and dirt. DEALPICK AMZY Case cover has a die-cut hole design to charge the AirPods. The case offers a wonderful grip. The case comes with a carabiner and can be used as a keychain too. The buckle on top of the case prevents the AirPods from falling.

360° Protective Case cover

The case has a 360° Full protection design, thickened silicone effectively absorbs impact. Gadgetbite Protective Case cover is a perfect balance of impact protection and a slim fit. It contains a keychain hole and detachable carabiner that you can easily attach the AirPods case to your belt, bag, pocket. This is a silicone armour cover, easy access to remove without any interference. You can charge your Airpods with the case on.